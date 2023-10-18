News / World News / Palestine's Abbas cancels planned Biden meeting after Gaza hospital strike

Palestine's Abbas cancels planned Biden meeting after Gaza hospital strike

Reuters |
Oct 18, 2023 01:09 AM IST

Mahmoud Abbas has canceled a planned meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, following an Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital on Tuesday that killed hundreds.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has canceled a planned meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, following an Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital on Tuesday that killed hundreds, a senior Palestinian official said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (REUTERS)
The meeting was due to take place in Jordan. The senior Palestinian official said Abbas was returning to Ramallah, the seat of his government in the occupied West Bank.

