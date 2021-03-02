IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Pandemic-consumed US relapses in drug addiction
Bobbie Johnson (50) and her recovering daughter Savannah (26), who has been sober for 13 months, at their home in Olanta, Pennsylvania.(AFP)
Bobbie Johnson (50) and her recovering daughter Savannah (26), who has been sober for 13 months, at their home in Olanta, Pennsylvania.(AFP)
world news

Pandemic-consumed US relapses in drug addiction

  • The opioid crisis has caused about half a million deaths in the United States since 1999, including 50,000 in 2019 alone.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:14 PM IST

Beverly Veres' two sons are addicted to heroin but can't get the help they need, with US health services consumed by the coronavirus pandemic at a time when overdoses are surging.

"Drugs have just come into this area, and are taking over," says Veres at her Pennsylvania home. "(But) they're not focusing on anything else but Covid," she adds of the authorities.

Veres, her husband Steve, and their sons Douglas, 24, and Charles, 29, live in a small house in Houtzdale, a town in rural Clearfield County far from the cities of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Coronavirus has officially killed 114 people in this isolated, forested area, where the epidemic is much less visible than in nearby towns.

Beverly and Steve say they have only had one contact with someone who had the virus, compared to "a dozen interactions" with people with drug problems.

After seeing their sons descend into heroin abuse last summer, the couple is convinced that the pandemic has exacerbated the drug problem in their area.

Beverly Veres, parent of Douglas (24) and Charles (29), holds up a photo at their home in Clearfield, Pennsylvania February 23, 2021.(AFP)
Beverly Veres, parent of Douglas (24) and Charles (29), holds up a photo at their home in Clearfield, Pennsylvania February 23, 2021.(AFP)


Figures for overdose deaths are not complete for 2020 but the 19 already recorded in the county is higher than in 2018 or 2019.

The upward trend is true across the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that the number of deaths from overdoses -- mainly because of opiate drugs that have flooded the United States in recent years -- increased by almost 25 percent between July 2019 and July 2020.

- 'Downward slide' -

Beverly says her younger son Douglas had a long history of drug addiction but was "able to function."

He switched to methamphetamines and then last July heroin, resulting in "a downward slide."

Incarcerated in early 2020 for driving under the influence of drugs, Douglas did not receive any addiction treatment in prison because of Covid, says Beverly.

A drug rehabilitation program that he attempted after his release failed to work in part because family visits and therapy sessions were cut due to the pandemic, she said.

"I think if we would have gotten to see him and we would have been able to have some type of family counseling with him, (then) we could have helped him along the way," added the 49-year-old auditor.

A few miles (kilometers) away in the community of Olanta, Savannah Johnson -- a 26-year-old former drug addict -- explains that she risked relapse at the start of the pandemic.

In early 2020, after a year of treatment and unable to resume her nursing profession, Johnson took a small job in a pizzeria. She lost it with the pandemic.

Suddenly Johnson was isolated at home with no job and unable to hang out with recovering friends.

"Those little things, even though they might seem little to somebody else, to a recovering addict are huge," she told AFP.

Isolated, she began to reminisce about her time on drugs.

"You start thinking, 'I wasn't so depressed. I didn't feel so anxious. I was more sociable.' Once you think about that for so long it really does cause you to want to go use now," Johnson said.

She suffered six overdoses in 2019 and survived thanks to the Narcan opioid antidote.

Johnson has been clean for 13 months now and credits her recovery to her parents, who she now lives with and who have custody of her two young children.

- 'Overwhelmed' -

The house has become "quite chaotic," said Savannah's mother Bobbie Johnson, who has absolutely no regrets.

"Her being here and seeing her growth and seeing her rebuild that relationship with her kids, it's priceless, best thing ever," Bobbie said.

Bobbie is well aware of the increased difficulties of drug addicts during the pandemic due to her role as local leader of "Parents of Addicted Loved Ones," of which Beverly and Steve Veres are also members.

Kim Humphrey, the association's CEO, says the pandemic has caused a "complete explosion" of drug addiction in the United States.

"You can't get a job... you can't go anywhere, you can't do this, you can't do that. So you can see how the mind of somebody that's in this would go, 'Well, you know, I'll just use something to take away the pain," said Humphrey.

The opioid crisis has caused about half a million deaths in the United States since 1999, including 50,000 in 2019 alone.

But before the pandemic, it appeared to be stabilizing.

"We were starting to make some progress but some of that is being lost," said Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer at the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.

"The pandemic has become all consuming. Everybody's just kind of overwhelmed," he told AFP.

The pandemic, though, has highlighted some of the "difficult social situations" and "real disparities," which may help the drugs fight in the long run, Plescia added.

"One of the positives maybe that we now have a society that is perhaps better able to begin to address those issues," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 united states
Close
Pictures of Chinese President Xi Jinping overlook a street ahead of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China.(Reuters)
Pictures of Chinese President Xi Jinping overlook a street ahead of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China.(Reuters)
world news

China's electoral reform 'earthquake' set to upend Hong Kong politics

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The proposed reform will put further pressure on pro-democracy activists, who are already the subject of a crackdown on dissent, and has ruffled the feathers of some pro-Beijing loyalists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rights group Amnesty International in December condemned Egypt's "chilling rise in executions" under the reign of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. (Representative image)
Rights group Amnesty International in December condemned Egypt's "chilling rise in executions" under the reign of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. (Representative image)
world news

Egypt executes 11 convicted of murder

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Capital punishment for civilian convicts in Egypt, the most populous Arab country, is carried out by hanging.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended later on due to Covid-19 pandemic. The new deadline was set by the FATF last month.(Via social media/ twitter)
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended later on due to Covid-19 pandemic. The new deadline was set by the FATF last month.(Via social media/ twitter)
world news

Pakistan needs legislation to meet three outstanding FATF benchmarks: Report

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Pakistan has been scrambling in recent months to avoid being added to a list of countries deemed non-compliant with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regulations by the FATF.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The primaries, the general, the inaugural. Grateful for the journey, for great teammates and the history we made together. Honoured to serve the country and the President. Proud to walk through those gates again and to take my family, their story and their hopes with me," Varghese tweeted along with the photo on Tuesday.(image via twitter)
"The primaries, the general, the inaugural. Grateful for the journey, for great teammates and the history we made together. Honoured to serve the country and the President. Proud to walk through those gates again and to take my family, their story and their hopes with me," Varghese tweeted along with the photo on Tuesday.(image via twitter)
world news

Indian- American Varghese appointed deputy assistant to Biden, WHMO director

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Varghese, a lawyer by training, had previously served as the chief operating officer of the Biden campaign during the 2020 presidential election and later as the executive director of the inaugural committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn holds a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik.(File Photo / AP)
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn holds a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik.(File Photo / AP)
world news

Explainer: Japan to try US men accused of helping Ghosn flee

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:42 PM IST
  • Michael Taylor and his son Peter had been held in a suburban Boston jail since May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elon Musk's invited President Vladimir Putin to join him for a chat on social network Clubhouse REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo(REUTERS)
Elon Musk's invited President Vladimir Putin to join him for a chat on social network Clubhouse REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Kremlin says Elon Musk's Clubhouse invitation to Putin came to nothing

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:36 PM IST
  • Elon Musk last month invited Putin to join him for a chat on Clubhouse, a proposal that the Kremlin described as very interesting, though it said at the time it needed to hear more details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia.(AP)
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia.(AP)
world news

US poised to sanction Russia over its treatment of Kremlin critic Navalny

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:36 PM IST
The measures, if carried out, would be the first ordered by President Joe Biden against Russia and would set the tone for relations with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israeli travellers hold up electronic monitoring bracelets they are required to wear after returning from abroad at the Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, on Monday.(AP Photo)
Israeli travellers hold up electronic monitoring bracelets they are required to wear after returning from abroad at the Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, on Monday.(AP Photo)
world news

Covid-19: Israel launches freedom bracelet that will track travellers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:24 PM IST
The bracelet scheme launched on Monday at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport will allow people to quarantine at home. It will alert authorities if someone removes the bracelet or ventures too far from the home monitor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in Zamfara, Nigeria. (REUTERS)
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in Zamfara, Nigeria. (REUTERS)
world news

Nigeria: Kidnappers free all abducted schoolgirls

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:22 PM IST
According to earlier reports, 317 girls from the Government Girls Science Secondary (GGSS) School in the town of Jangebe were abducted by an armed gang at around 1am on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bobbie Johnson (50) and her recovering daughter Savannah (26), who has been sober for 13 months, at their home in Olanta, Pennsylvania.(AFP)
Bobbie Johnson (50) and her recovering daughter Savannah (26), who has been sober for 13 months, at their home in Olanta, Pennsylvania.(AFP)
world news

Pandemic-consumed US relapses in drug addiction

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:14 PM IST
  • The opioid crisis has caused about half a million deaths in the United States since 1999, including 50,000 in 2019 alone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The case offers a rare legal avenue for action against the government of President Bashar al-Assad.(Reuters)
The case offers a rare legal avenue for action against the government of President Bashar al-Assad.(Reuters)
world news

Syrian victims of 2013 chemical attacks file case with French prosecutors

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:11 PM IST
  • France is home to thousands of Syrian refugees, and its investigating judges have a mandate to determine whether crimes against humanity were committed anywhere in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sign alerts people to a closed business in Manhattan on March 1, in New York. The city is still suffering from a lack of tourists and workers who have not returned in large numbers since the pandemic outbreak.(AFP Photo)
A sign alerts people to a closed business in Manhattan on March 1, in New York. The city is still suffering from a lack of tourists and workers who have not returned in large numbers since the pandemic outbreak.(AFP Photo)
world news

'Be strong': CDC chief concerned over spread of Covid-19 variants

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Twenty nine out of 50 states reported more new infections last week compared to the previous seven days, whereas only seven states in the prior week reported weekly increases, according to Reuters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Afghan Border Police personnel keep watch during an ongoing battle between Pakistani and Afghan Border forces near the Durand line at Spin Boldak, in southern Kandahar province in this file picture from May, 2017. (AFP File)
Afghan Border Police personnel keep watch during an ongoing battle between Pakistani and Afghan Border forces near the Durand line at Spin Boldak, in southern Kandahar province in this file picture from May, 2017. (AFP File)
world news

Pashtun demand for greater Afghanistan could ignite nation's rivalry with Pak

ANI, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:43 PM IST
The demand by millions of Pashtuns under the title of "Pashtun Tahfuz Movement" (PTM) led by Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen for the formation of Great Afghanistan with the unification of Pashtuns and Balochs living on the other side of Durand Line has alarmed Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FBI Director Christopher Wray(Reuters/ File photo)
FBI Director Christopher Wray(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

FBI chief Christopher Wray to face questions on extremism, US Capitol riot

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Questions about the FBI's preparations for the riot, and investigations into it, are expected to dominate Wray's appearance Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019.(AP)
Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019.(AP)
world news

Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Ma's recent woes were triggered by an October 23 speech in which he blasted China's regulatory system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP