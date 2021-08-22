'Panjshir will resist': What Massoud's National Resistance Front wants from Taliban

Former defence minister of Ashraf Ghani's government General Bismillah Mohammadi on Sunday tweeted that Panjshir will not surrender and will continue to resist. This assertion comes amid reports that the Taliban might now want to capture Panshir, the ground of resistance since the Afghan-Soviet war. The anti-Taliban force gaining strength in Afghanistan's Panjshir has claimed to have taken control over Pul-e-Hesar, Deh Salah, and Banu.

تو شاهینی قفس بشکن به پرواز اه و مستی کن

که بر آزاده گان داغ اسارات سخت ننگین است

پنجشیر همیش سبز و استوار خواهد ماند،

طالبان تروریست خواب تسخیر پنجشیر، زادگاه قهرمان ملی را با خود به گور ببرند. مقاومت علیه تروریست ها بر هریک ما فرض است! pic.twitter.com/u5sKXvHkXw — General Bismillah Mohammadi (@Muham_madi1) August 22, 2021





As the world is watching how the Panjshir force steps up their resistance, reports said that the first aim of the National Resistance Front will be to avoid bloodshed, though they are ready for a long-time conflict with the Taliban. Ali Maisam Nazary, the spokesperson of the National Resistance Front, gave an interview to news agency AFP, where he outlined what the anti-Taliban force at present is aiming for.

Ahmad Massoud, son of legendary Mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, former vice president and self-proclaimed acting president of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh and former defence minister General Bismillah Mohammadi are the leaders of this resistance.

Here is all you need to know about the National Resistance Front and how they are preparing

> Reports said the front has assembled around 9,000 soldiers who are being trained in the valley. They are performing their regular fitness regime and a handful of armoured humvees are driving across the valley, pictures taken by AFP revealed.

> The main goal of the NRF is to press for a new system of government.

> If the Taliban do not negotiate, they will face resistance across the country, Ali Maisam Nazary told AFP.

> The conditions for a peace deal with the Taliban is decentralisation -- a system that ensures social justice, equality, rights, and freedom for all, Nazary said.

> Nazary said many local militias which were not initially part of the NRF have begun resisting the Taliban and have now formed an alliance with Massoud's NRF.

> What makes NRF hopeful? "The Taliban are overstretched. They cannot be everywhere at the same time. Their resources are limited. They do not have support amongst the majority," Nazary said to AFP,

Talking about the differences between Amrullah Saleh and Massoud, Nazary said that Amrullah Saleh's strong anti-Pakistan stance was at odds with Massoud who wants good relations with Pakistan, but Amrullah Saleh is respected as he is in Panjshir and the first priority of the group is to defend Panjshir and its people. Apart from Panshir's people, around 1,000 displaced people from across Afghanistan have come to the valley as it is still safe from the Taliban, the spokesperson said.

(With agency inputs)