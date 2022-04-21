Parachute demo triggers false alarm in US Capitol, causes brief evacuation
- Neither the House of Representatives nor the Senate, the chambers of Congress that are located in the Capitol, were in session at the time of the scare.
The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police said they were tracking an aircraft “that poses a probable threat,” but the plane turned out to be a military aircraft with people parachuting out of it for a demonstration, officials told The Associated Press.
The alert to evacuate the Capitol came shortly after 6:30 p.m.
The aircraft, a single-engine plane, was reported to be circling around Washington after taking off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, two people familiar with the matter. The people said the aircraft did not report taking off and did not have appropriate clearance. The people were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
The plane was carrying members of the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights, who then parachuted into the Washington Nationals' baseball stadium for a pregame demonstration. Nationals Park is a little more than a mile away from the U.S. Capitol.
-
Russia tests ballistic missile; Zelensky denies seeing Kremlin document |Updates
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said he had not seen or heard about the document that the Kremlin spoke about earlier in the day. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has warned that Ukraine would not cede territory in any negotiations with Russia as Moscow intensifies its offensive in the east. The United Kingdom is planning fresh penalties which are expected to come this week, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
-
Ukraine's membership in EU a 'priority', says Volodymyr Zelensky
European Union membership is a "priority" for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday during a joint press conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel. "Regarding our future membership in the EU, it is a priority for our state, for the strength of our people, those who are ready to defend our land against Russian invaders even without arms," Zelensky said.
-
India will give another $500 million in fuel aid: Sri Lanka foreign minister
India will give Sri Lanka an additional $500 million in financial assistance to buy fuel, the troubled island nation's foreign minister told reporters Wednesday, adding that Bangladesh was also willing to postpone $450 million in swap repayments to ease Colombo's burden. The first line of credit was used up earlier this month after a shipment of 120,000 tons of diesel and 40,000 tons of petrol. So far India has provided nearly 400,000 tons of fuel.
-
'The ball is in their court, we are waiting': Russia on peace talks with Ukraine
With no end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in sight, especially after Moscow announced a second round of operations a day ago, the Kremlin Wednesday said it has passed on a draft document to Kyiv containing 'absolutely clear, elaborate wording' of its demands as part of peace talks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said 'the ball is in their court' and that Russia is now 'waiting for a response', news agency AP reported.
-
Elderly Shanghai woman’s quarantine ordeal sparks outrage
The treatment of a 92-year-old Shanghai woman who was sent to quarantine late at night has caused anger in China, underscoring the frustration that many are feeling under the nation's strict Covid Zero rules. The government didn't give full names of the people involved. Many people questioned why anyone -- let alone an elderly woman -- would need to be sent to quarantine late at night. One person described the official explanation as “laughable.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics