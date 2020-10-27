Paris’ Eiffel Tower area evacuated briefly after bag filled with ammunition found

world

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 21:56 IST

The Paris Champ de Mars park around the Eiffel Tower was evacuated briefly following the discovery of a bag filled with ammunition, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He added that the evacuation of the park was over now.

Earlier, police said the area around the Arc de Triomphe had been evacuated following a bomb threat. Police are continuing the search there.