Home / World News / Paris’ Eiffel Tower area evacuated briefly after bag filled with ammunition found

Earlier, police said the area around the Arc de Triomphe had been evacuated following a bomb threat. Police are continuing the search there.

world Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 21:56 IST
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Paris
The Promenade Marie de Roumanie plaque is pictured in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.
The Paris Champ de Mars park around the Eiffel Tower was evacuated briefly following the discovery of a bag filled with ammunition, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He added that the evacuation of the park was over now.

