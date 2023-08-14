Home / World News / Passenger forces Malaysian Airlines flight to turn back, arrested

Passenger forces Malaysian Airlines flight to turn back, arrested

ByJahanvi Sharma
Aug 14, 2023 07:03 PM IST

Due to the inconvenience caused, flight MH122, which was bound for Kuala Lumpur had to return to Sydney, Australia.

A Malaysian Airlines flight had to be diverted when a man, Mohammed, 45 created an unruly scene. In the alleged flight footage, which has gone viral, he can be seen berating the flight passengers and cabin crew, claiming he was a “slave of Allah".

Standing in the aisle, while holding a backpack against his chest the man points to the passengers around him saying, “My name is Mohammed, slave of Allah.”

Due to the inconvenience caused, flight MH122, which was bound for Kuala Lumpur had to return to Sydney, Australia. The aircraft left Sydney Airport at 1:06 p.m. but was forced to return to the Sydney airport by 3:47 p.m.

In a statement, Malaysian Airlines addressed the return of the flight back to its base, “In the interests of safety, the commander of the flight made the decision to return to Sydney.”

"The flight, carrying 194 passengers and five crew onboard, landed safely at 3.47pm hours. The safety and comfort of our crew and passengers are of upmost importance to Malaysia Airlines,” they added.

Post landing back in Sydney, the passengers were escorted to safety while the cabin crew dealt with the man.

He was arrested by the police and is expected to be charged, said the Australian Federal Police.

"A passenger on an international flight from Sydney to Malaysia has been arrested by the AFP. There is no impending threat to the community,” said their spokesperson.

