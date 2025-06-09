Patricia Fuenmayor family: All on husband Jorge Safar and children

Univision’s morning show, produced by Luz María Doria and hosted by Karla Martínez, Alan Tacher, Francisca, and Raúl González, announced the heartbreaking news on Monday of the passing of Patricia Fuenmayor. The news came as a shock to many in the media world, leaving colleagues and viewers mourning her sudden loss. Fuenmayor died at the age of 51. Univision's morning show announced the sudden passing of Patricia Fuenmayor at age 51.(@patriciafuenmayor/Instagram)

Also Read: Trump to deploy Marines in Los Angeles? POTUS says 'send in the troops' amid anti-ICE riots

About Patricia Fuenmayor's family

Fuenmayor was a respected Venezuelan journalist, television presenter, and radio host known for her warm presence and engaging personality. She was married to plastic surgeon Jorge Safar Perez, with whom she shared a visibly loving relationship, often posting affectionate photos on social media, especially during special occasions like Valentine’s Day.

A devoted mother, Patricia had two children—a daughter and a younger son—whom she often celebrated online, offering glimpses into the close-knit and joyful family life she cherished deeply, as reported by Peopleenespanol.

Fuenmayor's last post on Instagram was dedicated to her husband, Jorge. She shared multiple adorable shots of her and her surgeon husband.

Also Read: Selena Gomez's limited edition Oreo cookies drop this summer: Here's when and where to get them

Condolences pour in for Patricia Fuenmayor

Univision journalist Elyangélica González took to social media to express her grief over Patricia Fuenmayor’s passing. González wrote, “What a deep sorrow, Patricia! May God receive you in his holy glory, give strength to your family, and comfort to your beloved children. Rest in peace. Heaven is much more beautiful today with your arrival.”

Former Univision personality Maity Interiano also shared her condolences on social media, “Rest in peace, Patricia. It was a true pleasure to have met you and shared with you. May the Lord receive you and always watch over your family from heaven. We will always remember you here with much love.”