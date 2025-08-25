‘Paying a very heavy price’: Benjamin Netanyahu's warning to Houthis as Israel hits Yemen

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that his forces will continue striking anyone planning to attack his country. Netanyahu’s statement came while speaking from the Israeli Air Force command centre in Tel Aviv after observing airstrikes against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement came while speaking from the Israeli Air Force command centre in Tel Aviv after observing Israeli airstrikes against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.(REUTERS File)

“Whoever attacks us, we will attack him. Whoever plans to attack us, we attack him. I think the entire region is learning Israel’s strength and determination…..The Houthi terrorist regime is learning the hard way that it will pay and is paying a very heavy price for its aggression against Israel,” Netanyahu said in a Hebrew video statement released by his office.

The Israeli Air Force targeted a military compound in Sanaa where Yemen’s presidential palace is located, a fuel depot, and two power stations.

Defence Minister Israel Katz claimed Israel “destroyed the Houthi presidential palace in Yemen,” though there have been no such reports out of Yemen. Benjamin Netanyahu only indicated that the IAF struck the palace.

“The IDF has now destroyed the Houthi presidential palace in Yemen and attacked fuel depots and power and electricity stations. We continue to impose an air and naval blockade and are hitting infrastructure targets that are used to promote Houthi terrorism,” Katz said.

He further said that for every missile that the Houthis launch at Israel, they will “pay many times over.”

The strike came shortly after the Israeli military said that an Air Force investigation into a Friday night ballistic missile attack from Yemen found that, for the first time, the Houthis had used a projectile with a cluster bomb warhead.

The Israeli strikes in Yemen kill 6

Israeli strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Sunday killed at least six people, according to the country's Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Visuals showed a large fireball lighting up the skies over the rebel-held capital, leaving behind a column of thick, black smoke.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency reported six people killed and 86 wounded in the Israeli raid, with more than 20 in critical condition, citing the health ministry.

A Houthi security source told AFP the strikes had targeted a building in central Sanaa. The group's Al-Masirah TV reported they had also hit an oil company facility and a power station in Sanaa's south, which was already struck last Sunday.