IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Pelosi steps up security for traveling members of Congress
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(REUTERS)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(REUTERS)
world news

Pelosi steps up security for traveling members of Congress

She added that Capitol Police officers would be stationed at three Washington-area airports and Union Station.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:48 AM IST

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says security is being stepped up for representatives traveling to and from Washington in the wake of the attack on the US Capitol last month.

In a letter to colleagues on Tuesday evening, she said that the House sergeant at arms and the US Capitol Police were “partnering with the Transportation Security Administration, Federal Air Marshal Service and Washington Metropolitan Airports Authority” to protect members of Congress during their travels.

She added that Capitol Police officers would be stationed at three Washington-area airports and Union Station.

“Given the serious and ongoing security threats facing Members and the Congress, it is clear that there is a need for an emergency supplemental funding bill to meet institutional security needs,” Pelosi said in the letter.

She pointed out that the body of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died of injuries sustained when supporters of Donald Trump broke into the Capitol on January 6, would be lying in honor in the building’s Rotunda.

Representatives will pay tribute to him on Wednesday. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden did that on Tuesday night when they made a surprise visit to the Capitol.

Pelosi wrote that it was “clear that we will need to establish a 9/11-type Commission to examine and report upon the facts, causes and security relating to the terrorist mob attack.”

“The security of the US Capitol Complex and all who serve and work in it is of the highest priority.” The speaker and her top lieutenants have scheduled a 9am conference call Wednesday with rank and file House Democrats that will include more discussion on the security responses to the attack.

Republicans on the House Administration Committee have already introduced legislation to establish a commission to investigate what they called a “domestic terrorist attack.” The panel would consist of five Republicans and five Democrats.

The speaker also encouraged representatives to “to tape their recollections through a video, especially those who were in the Chamber.”

“It may be difficult for members to share their stories, but it is important to facilitate an accurate personal record and for the healing process for our Congress and indeed, country,” she said.

In an Instagram Live session on Monday night, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York congresswoman, detailed the moment she feared for her life during the attack, disclosing that she’s a survivor of a past sexual assault, to drive home her accusation that some Republicans have been dismissive of her trauma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
usa nancy pelosi
app
Close
People show posters as they as they attend a protest against the jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in front of the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. A Russian judge had ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for 30 days, after the leading Kremlin critic returned to Russia from Germany where he was recovering from nerve agent poisoning. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)(AP)
People show posters as they as they attend a protest against the jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in front of the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. A Russian judge had ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for 30 days, after the leading Kremlin critic returned to Russia from Germany where he was recovering from nerve agent poisoning. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)(AP)
world news

US, Europe condemn Russia’s imprisonment of Navalny

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:57 AM IST
A Moscow court converted a suspended sentence that Navalny, 44, received for a 2014 fraud conviction into a prison term for alleged violations of his probation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Microsoft has been positioning itself to increase market share for its search engine Bing after a Google executive told a Senate hearing last month that it would likely make its search engine unavailable in Australia if the government goes ahead with a draft law that would make tech giants pay for news content.(REUTERS)
Microsoft has been positioning itself to increase market share for its search engine Bing after a Google executive told a Senate hearing last month that it would likely make its search engine unavailable in Australia if the government goes ahead with a draft law that would make tech giants pay for news content.(REUTERS)
world news

Microsoft backs Australian plan to make Google pay for news

AP, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:22 AM IST
The Australia Institute's Center for Responsible Technology, an independent think tank, welcomed Microsoft's stance and called on Google to withdraw its threat to close its search services within Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of a nurse displaying a vial of Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)
A file photo of a nurse displaying a vial of Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: Canadian pharma company plans to import Covishield doses from India

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:55 AM IST
The Canadian company, which was not identified, is looking at importing 50,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in the UK and manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India under the Covishield brand
READ FULL STORY
Close
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(REUTERS)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(REUTERS)
world news

Pelosi steps up security for traveling members of Congress

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:48 AM IST
She added that Capitol Police officers would be stationed at three Washington-area airports and Union Station.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Updating members of Parliament on Tuesday, Gove was blunt about the damage the EU had done, saying the European Commission in Brussels had “mucked up.”(Reuters file photo)
Updating members of Parliament on Tuesday, Gove was blunt about the damage the EU had done, saying the European Commission in Brussels had “mucked up.”(Reuters file photo)
world news

UK’s Gove meets EU’s Sefcovic for talks on Northern Ireland border

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:40 AM IST
In a meeting with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, Gove will call for post-Brexit grace periods for trade in Northern Ireland -- which were due to expire at the end of March -- to be extended.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Peter Daszak, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus, speaks to media upon arriving with other WHO members to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on February 3, 2021. (AFP)
Peter Daszak, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus, speaks to media upon arriving with other WHO members to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on February 3, 2021. (AFP)
world news

WHO probe team visits high-security virus lab in Wuhan

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) research on some of the deadliest pathogens found in the world including the bat-hosted coronavirus
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials with a sticker and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration.(REUTERS)
Vials with a sticker and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration.(REUTERS)
world news

New Zealand approves its first coronavirus vaccine

PTI, New Zealand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:45 AM IST
New Zealand has no community transmission of the virus, and border workers are considered the most vulnerable because they deal with arriving travellers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People queue for a Covid-19 swab test, after a new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus variant originating from South Africa was discovered, in Ealing, West London, Britain.(Reuters File Photo )
People queue for a Covid-19 swab test, after a new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus variant originating from South Africa was discovered, in Ealing, West London, Britain.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

US Covid-19 deaths drop, UK witnesses sharp one-day rise in fatalities

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 AM IST
As vaccination under the Joe Biden administration in the US gathers pace, Covid-19 deaths have begun to decline in every section of the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supporters rally outside Myanmar's embassy, holding up portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi in, Bangkok, Thailand.(Reuters)
Supporters rally outside Myanmar's embassy, holding up portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi in, Bangkok, Thailand.(Reuters)
world news

The genesis of the military coup in Myanmar

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Here is a look at what could be behind the military's action -
READ FULL STORY
Close
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen (AP File Photo)
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen (AP File Photo)
world news

Treasury secretary Yellen to name ex-IMF official Lipton as adviser: Reports

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:06 AM IST
David Lipton is an economist who has also had a stint previously at the Treasury department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is seen.(Reuters)
A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is seen.(Reuters)
world news

Mexico approves Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:01 AM IST
The announcement came just hours after the publication of early results of an advanced study saying the vaccine is about 91% effective.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jeff Bezos announced n Tuesday that he will step down as Amazon CEO.(Reuters File Photo)
Jeff Bezos announced n Tuesday that he will step down as Amazon CEO.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

What Jeff Bezos was doing before he launched Amazon

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:56 AM IST
Jeff Bezos was enchanted by computer science when the IT industry was in its infancy and he studied engineering at Princeton University.
READ FULL STORY
Close
International Monetary Fund (Reuters File Photo)(Reuters file photo)
International Monetary Fund (Reuters File Photo)(Reuters file photo)
world news

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar emergency aid it cannot get back

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:48 AM IST
$350 million in cash were given to the Myanmar government, now overthrown, to help it battle the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi.(AFP)
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi.(AFP)
world news

LIVE: India's tally of active Covid-19 cases just over 160,050

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The global tally of Covid-19 cases is at over 103 million, while more than 2.25 million people have succumbed to the infection, according to Johns Hopkins University.
READ FULL STORY
Captain Tom Moore, the British World War II veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, has died aged 100.(AP)
Captain Tom Moore, the British World War II veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, has died aged 100.(AP)
world news

WHO team visits disease centre; Japan extends virus emergency

Agencies, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:55 AM IST
The World Health Organization experts visited an animal disease centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan as part of their investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP