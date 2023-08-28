‘People underestimate us’: Dylan Mulvaney wins Breakout Creator at Streamy Awards

Dylan Mulvaney, a popular transgender influencer won the award for the Breakout Creator at the Streamy Awards 2023 on August 27, 2023. The singer addressed the “extreme amount of transphobia and hate” her community receives and how people "underestimate” the capability of the transgender community. “My life has been changed for the better,” began the influencer.

The 26-year-old content creator was seen wearing a red satin minidress, matching kitten heels and completed the look with a blond wig.

As she received the award she took the opportunity to address the hate she and people hailing from her community are subjected to on a daily basis.

"But also there’s been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate, and I know that my community is feeling it, and I know that even our allies are feeling it.”

“You need to support trans people publicly and proudly," she said as people applauded her statement.

Then Dylan went on to compare other creators to the trans community saying that it was common how “people often underestimate us.” She advised people to stay “optimistic” about the acceptance of the trans community into society with time.

She ended her speech with a pun on the recent controversy she landed in earlier this year, saying, “I'm gonna go have a beer and… I love ya.”

Earlier this year, Bud Light had partnered with Dylan and she posted a photograph of herself drinking a Budlight can with her face on it, captioning the post as '#budlightpartner for March Madness."

Later the company sent her an assortment of their cans in order to celebrate 365 days of her “girlhood”, a phrase she used to describe her transition from a male to female to her fans.

Following the events, many people criticised and boycotted the company's move causing it a loss of over $27 billion.

Additionally, many famous personalities like Kid Rock and Travis Tritt posted videos boycotting the company's products.

The award worked as a subtle positive nod towards the social media influencer who wishes for her community to be accepted and loved by all.