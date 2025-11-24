Peshawar blast: CCTV footage shows moment of explosion outside paramilitary headquarters | Video

A video has emerged showing the moment an explosion took place outside Pakistan's paramilitary force headquarters in Peshawar, which killed at least three security personnel on Monday. Security officials and rescue workers gather at the site of a suicide bombing at the main gate of headquarters of the Federal Constabulary (FC) in Peshawar, Pakistan. (AP Photo/Muhammad Zubair)

The incident occurred on a busy road in Peshawar at around 8am after three suicide bombers attempted to storm the Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters.

While one attacker detonated himself at the main gate, two others entered the headquarters premises and were killed in counterfiring, City Police Chief Mian Saeed said, according to PTI.

The CCTV footage shows a guard seated next to a gate in the paramilitary headquarters, when a huge blast is seen close to the gates.

The 45-second video captures the impact of the blast as an injured person can be seen walking inside the gates. Moments later, several vehicles could be seen rushing to escape the blast site.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The attacker, clad in a shawl, approached the gate and detonated himself, while two of his associates tried to enter the compound, the Dawn reported.

“Initially, three militants tried to attack the headquarters. One terrorist blew himself up at the gate, while two others tried to enter the premises but were gunned down by FC personnel,” Mian Saeed told reporters.

The explosion was so loud that several residents claimed on social media to have heard a blast-like noise coming from the FC headquarters.

According to Pakistani authorities, two blasts were reported near the Peshawar military complex, which was heard from a considerable distance. The blast triggered panic in the surrounding residential and commercial areas.

"Two suicide explosions took place inside the FC headquarters, one at the main gate and the other near the motorcycle stand located within the premises," Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed told news agency AFP.

The attack comes at a time when an assembly was held for the first working day of the week at the main compound. According to hospital officials, five people, including three civilians, were injured in the attack.