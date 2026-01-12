Pessimism is the world’s main economic problem

POSITIVE THINKING can help people who are feeling down. Politicians, too, have long understood that gloomy expectations can become self-fulfilling. In the late 1970s, as America grappled with an energy crisis and stagflation, President Jimmy Carter warned that the country’s gravest danger was a “crisis of confidence”, one capable of corroding both public institutions and private enterprise. Decades later Abe Shinzo, Japan’s longest-serving leader, argued that stagnation was sustained by a “deflationary mindset”, and tried to jolt households and firms out of it. More recently Xi Jinping, China’s paramount ruler, has made the promotion of “positive energy” a national priority. Illustration: Fortunate Joaquin

Today, if ever, positive energy is in short supply. Pessimism has become both widespread and persistent. In America consumer sentiment is near its lowest on record. Across Europe economic confidence has remained below its long-term average for more than three years, even as inflation has eased. Surveys from the start of the year show just how pervasive the gloom has become. A new poll by FGS Global, a consultancy, of 20,000 voters and business leaders across America, Britain, Canada, the European Union and Japan finds a bleak consensus: in all 27 countries, majorities believe life will be harder for the next generation and that the system is rigged in favour of the rich. In all but Denmark, majorities judge public institutions ineffective and wasteful. Other polls tell a similar story. In a Gallup International survey of nearly 60,000 adults, economic pessimists outnumber optimists by about two to one in Britain and Japan. In Germany the ratio is nearer twelve to one.

Persistent pessimism has become one of the global economy’s most significant constraints. When expectations sour, economies behave differently—often in ways that blunt the effects of otherwise sensible policy and distort politics. John Maynard Keynes captured this with his notion of “animal spirits”, arguing that confidence and expectations sit at the heart of economic outcomes. Robert Shiller, a Nobel prizewinning economist, has since described how pessimistic narratives can spread, shaping behaviour in ways that would not be predicted by economic models. As gloom becomes entrenched across rich economies, it risks turning into a self-reinforcing drag on growth. The consequences of entrenched pessimism are threefold: less investment in the future, governments that drift away from growth towards zero-sum protection and a politics that makes fiscal restraint harder to sustain.

Pessimism first acts like an uncertainty shock. When the future looks darker, the option value of waiting rises, and households and firms postpone decisions that are costly to reverse. Some short-term effects are already visible. In America, both hiring and worker quits are roughly a third below their post-pandemic peaks despite continued economic growth, signalling a slowdown in labour-market churn that weighs on efficiency. In the euro zone, household saving has crept higher, with the savings rate still above 15% in 2025, well beyond its pre-pandemic norm. Low confidence could also contribute to a range of other social changes, from low fertility rates to falling college enrolments.

Another expression of pessimism is the belief that the economy is rigged, which encourages zero-sum thinking. When people assume that gains for one group come only at another’s expense, they support policy that shifts the focus from growth to redistribution and protection. Pepper Culpepper of the University of Oxford and co-authors find that, across several rich countries, those who believe the system favours the wealthy are more likely to back explicitly zero-sum redistribution. Similar instincts shape views on migration and trade. Stefanie Stantcheva of Harvard University shows that zero-sum thinkers are more inclined towards protectionism and tighter borders—sentiments now widespread across advanced economies. The same logic applies to technological change, too. In Harvard’s latest youth poll, young Americans were more than three times as likely to say artificial intelligence would destroy opportunities as create them; in the FGS Global survey, more than seven in ten respondents favoured strict regulation and heavy taxation of AI firms. The likely result is a turn towards a defensive, fortress economy that promises protection, but dulls growth.

A final danger of pessimism is that it undermines fiscal discipline. When voters believe the future will be bleak, their tolerance for short-term pain collapses. For instance, Sweden’s consolidation in the mid-1990s endured because voters believed sacrifice would be rewarded, as early results from reforms restored confidence. Where such a belief is absent, belt-tightening tends to unravel. Across much of southern Europe after 2010 consolidation imposed amid economic stagnation met fierce resistance, as voters saw little prospect that pain would be rewarded with recovery. When electorates are pessimistic, politicians are rewarded for cushioning rather than restraint—a bias that keeps deficits wide and inflation harder to tame.

This dynamic is already visible across rich economies. Last year the average budget deficit in advanced countries exceeded 4% of GDP; in America it was closer to 6%. Yet fiscal restraint remains elusive. President Donald Trump has pushed through fresh tax cuts in America, while floating further giveaways, including stimulus cheques, to placate discontented voters. France’s attempts to trim spending routinely trigger political crises. In Japan the government late last year unveiled its largest stimulus since the pandemic, despite public debt already being among the world’s highest. Canada, too, resorted to temporary tax holidays to lift sentiment, adding costs and complexity for firms.

Such a pattern points to a broader political shift. Today’s malaise has created fertile ground for populists who promise protection and spending rather than reform, creating conditions for a self-reinforcing loop where gloom fuels support for populist leaders, whose rule in turn weakens institutions and undermines growth. Research shows that countries governed by populists suffer lasting economic damage, with lower incomes and greater instability long after they take power. The greatest threat to the world economy is now a politics shaped by pessimism itself.