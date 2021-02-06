Pfizer applies to register Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil
Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Saturday that Pfizer Inc has applied for full regulatory approval of its COVID-19 vaccine developed with BioNTech Se.
This is the second vaccine submitted for registration in Brazil. AstraZeneca Plc applied for full regulatory approval on Jan. 29 for the vaccine it developed with Oxford University.
It will be made in Brazil in partnership with the federally funded Fiocruz biomedical center.
