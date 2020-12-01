e-paper
Pfizer-BioNTech apply for EU emergency authorization for Covid-19 vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech apply for EU emergency authorization for Covid-19 vaccine

The application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) comes after the companies applied for US approval on Nov. 20, taking them a step closer to launching their vaccine.

world Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 15:51 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Frankfurt
US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech reported final trial results on November 18.
US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech reported final trial results on November 18.(REUTERS)
         

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech have applied to the European drugs regulator for conditional authorization of their Covid-19 vaccine, following similar steps in the United States and Britain, the companies said on Tuesday.

In their pursuit of a European launch, potentially this year, the partners are neck-and-neck with rival Moderna , which said on Monday it would ask the EU regulator to recommend conditional approval for its shot.

US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech reported final trial results on Nov. 18 that showed their vaccine candidate was 95% effective in preventing Cvoid-19, with no major safety concerns, raising the prospect of U.S. and European approval as early as December.

The European filing completes the so-called rolling review process, which was initiated with the EMA on Oct. 6.

The British government said https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-welcomes-the-mhra-review-into-pfizer-and-biontech-vaccine last week that the US-German partners had reported the data from their clinical trials to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

LIVE: Union ministers Tomar, Goyal hold talks with farmers' leaders
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan's jihadi arsenal: Intel
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Union ministers meet at Nadda's residence over farmers' protests
Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Trudeau for speaking on farmers' stir
These districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala could get heavy to very heavy rains
Shami on cusp of breaking Agarkar's 18-year-old record
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House
