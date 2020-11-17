e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pfizer to start pilot delivery program for its Covid-19 vaccine in four US states

Pfizer to start pilot delivery program for its Covid-19 vaccine in four US states

Pfizer picked Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee for the program after taking into account their differences in overall size, diversity of populations, immunization infrastructure, and need to reach individuals in varied urban and rural settings.

world Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 11:04 IST
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have a $1.95 billion deal to supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to the US government, which has an option to acquire up to an additional 500 million doses.
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have a $1.95 billion deal to supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to the US government, which has an option to acquire up to an additional 500 million doses.(Reuters)
         

Pfizer Inc has launched a pilot delivery program for its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in four US states, as the US drugmaker seeks to address distribution challenges facing its ultra-cold storage requirements. Pfizer’s vaccine, which was shown to be more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 based on initial data, must be shipped and stored at -70 degrees Celsius (minus 94°F), significantly below the standard for vaccines of 2-8 degrees Celsius (36-46°F).

“We are hopeful that results from this vaccine delivery pilot will serve as the model for other U.S. states and international governments, as they prepare to implement effective Covid-19 vaccine programs,” Pfizer said in a statement on Monday.

It picked Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico, and Tennessee for the program after taking into account their differences in overall size, diversity of populations, immunization infrastructure, and need to reach individuals in varied urban and rural settings. The four states will not receive vaccine doses earlier than other states by virtue of the pilot, nor will they receive any differential consideration, Pfizer said.

Read more | Covid-19 vaccine update: Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials, Moderna says its candidate nearly 95% effective

The company expects to have enough safety data on the vaccine from the ongoing large scale late-stage trials by the third week of November before proceeding to apply for emergency use authorization (EUA). Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have a $1.95 billion deal to supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to the US government, which has an option to acquire up to an additional 500 million doses.

Earlier on Monday, rival Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, boosting hopes that vaccines against the disease may be ready for use soon. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use a new technology called synthetic messenger RNA to activate the immune system against the virus.

Watch Covid update: Another vaccine’s 94% efficacy claim; WHO says vaccine not enough

 
tags
top news
Covid-19: Pfizer, Moderna plan to supply millions of vaccine doses
Covid-19: Pfizer, Moderna plan to supply millions of vaccine doses
PM Modi to attend BRICS summit: All you need to know about the 5-nation bloc
PM Modi to attend BRICS summit: All you need to know about the 5-nation bloc
Day after ‘historic low’, India’s Covid-19 count falls further to 29,163
Day after ‘historic low’, India’s Covid-19 count falls further to 29,163
‘In many respects, modern-day India is counted as a success story’: Obama
‘In many respects, modern-day India is counted as a success story’: Obama
MPL Sports becomes official kit sponsor for Team India
MPL Sports becomes official kit sponsor for Team India
‘More people may die’ if Trump and I don’t coordinate on Covid-19: Biden
‘More people may die’ if Trump and I don’t coordinate on Covid-19: Biden
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine progress sends stock markets higher
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine progress sends stock markets higher
Watch: Baby’s alleged kidnapping from hospital caught on camera
Watch: Baby’s alleged kidnapping from hospital caught on camera
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In