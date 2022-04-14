Pfizer’s third Covid shot boosts antibodies in kids 5 to 11
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said a third dose of their Covid vaccine increased antibodies against the omicron strain by 36-fold in a clinical trial in younger school-aged kids.
The companies plan to file for emergency-use authorization in the U.S. in the coming days based on the results, according to a statement Thursday. They will also submit the data to other regulators around the world.
In the trial, 140 kids ages 5 to 11 were given a third shot of a 10 microgram dose of the vaccine about six months after their second dose. A month later, antibodies against the original Covid virus were roughly sixfold higher compared to what they had been a month after the second dose.
The researchers assessed neutralizing antibodies against omicron in 30 of the children who got the booster, and those levels increased 36-fold after the third dose, the companies said.
Pfizer shares rose 0.9% at 9:55 a.m. in New York while BioNTech’s American depositary receipts gained 0.1%.
The third shot was well tolerated and no new safety signals were observed, the companies said.
The data “reinforce the potential function of a third dose of the vaccine in maintaining high levels of protection against the virus in this age group,” the two companies said in a statement.
It’s not clear how big the uptake would be if the extra dose for children is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. In the U.S., only 28% of children ages 5 through 11 are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the pace of vaccination in the age group has declined significantly since the peak of the omicron wave in early January.
-
Floods in South Africa's Durban area kill more than 300
Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 306 people in South Africa's eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban, and more rainstorms are forecast in the coming days. The death toll is expected to rise as scores of people, including whole families, are missing, officials said Thursday. The damage to Durban and the surrounding eThekwini metropolitan area is estimated at $52 million, eThekwini Mayor Mxolosi Kaunda said Thursday.
-
Will Bajwa seek extension after his term ends? Pakistan Army replies: Report
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is neither asking for an extension nor will he accept it, the Pakistan Army said on Thursday denying speculations whether the incumbent general wanted another term in office, Pakistan news daily Dawn reported.
-
'All sectors stagnant under Imran': Pak PM wants 'Pakistan speed' to fix economy
Shehbaz Sharif, sworn in Monday after former PM Imran Khan was ousted by a no-confidence vote in parliament, is still finalising his cabinet but has called for "Pakistan speed" to hurry along development projects and fix the economy.
-
Covid in China: Shanghai cases soar, largescale lockdown respite unlikely
China's financial hub Shanghai on Thursday reported over 27,000 Covid-19 cases including 2,573 symptomatic infections, a record number for a day, as President Xi Jinping said that the country must continue with its strict “dynamic Covid clearance” policy and pandemic control measures. Shanghai's 25 million residents continue to battle the worst Omicron-drive Covid-19 outbreak with a massive majority still locked down, some for three-to-four weeks since March.
-
Imran Khan to face probe in ‘gifted necklace’ case: Report
The Federal Investigation Agency has opened an inquiry against former prime minister Imran Khan over allegations that he gifted a necklace to Zulfikar Bukhari who had sold it to a jeweller in Lahore for ₹180 million (PKR). The necklace in the first place was gifted to the former prime minister and was supposed to be deposited in Toshakhana, Pakistan's The Express Tribune reported. Zulfikar Bukhari was Imran Khan's special assistant.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics