Pharma companies must deliver promised Covid-19 vaccines, Germany says

"For us, it is very, very important that everyone lives up to their responsibilities," German Europe Minister Michael Roth said on Monday, adding questions of reciprocity played a special role in this regard.
Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 03:03 PM IST

Germany urged pharmaceutical companies to fulfill contracts for Covid-19 vaccine deliveries they have signed with European Union countries, raising the pressure on enterprises after the EU's chief executive threatened Britain with an export ban.

"For us, it is very, very important that everyone lives up to their responsibilities," German Europe Minister Michael Roth said on Monday, adding questions of reciprocity played a special role in this regard.

"Everyone has to stick to their commitments, this is clearly also true for companies that have promised the delivery of vaccine contingents," Roth told journalists ahead of a virtual meeting with his EU counterparts in preparation for the EU summit on Thursday and Friday.

