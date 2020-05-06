e-paper
Philippines' coronavirus infections top 10,000: ministry

Philippines’ coronavirus infections top 10,000: ministry

In a bulletin, the health ministry reported 320 additional infections, bringing the total to 10,004

world Updated: May 06, 2020 15:12 IST
Reuters
Manila
98 patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,506.
98 patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,506.(AP photo)
         

The Philippines’ coronavirus infections have broken past the 10,000 mark, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

In a bulletin, the health ministry reported 320 additional infections, bringing the total to 10,004. It also reported 21 new deaths, bringing the toll to 658. But 98 patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,506.

