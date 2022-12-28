Philippines 'very cautious' over travelers from China: Minister

The Philippines should be "very cautious" when receiving inbound travelers from China, which is grappling with a sharp rise in COVID case numbers, the Philippine transportation minister said on Wednesday.

Read more: This country is giving government employees 1-year paid leave to start business

The Southeast Asian country could impose measures like testing requirements on visitors from China, but not an outright ban, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista told reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON