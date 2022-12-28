Home / World News / Philippines 'very cautious' over travelers from China: Minister

Philippines 'very cautious' over travelers from China: Minister

Published on Dec 28, 2022 11:29 AM IST

Philippines On Covid In China: Philippines could impose measures like testing requirements on visitors from China.

Covid In China: People register to collect medicine donated by merchants and residents for free at a public service center in Tonglu, in China's eastern Zhejiang province.(AFP)
The Philippines should be "very cautious" when receiving inbound travelers from China, which is grappling with a sharp rise in COVID case numbers, the Philippine transportation minister said on Wednesday.

Read more: This country is giving government employees 1-year paid leave to start business

The Southeast Asian country could impose measures like testing requirements on visitors from China, but not an outright ban, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista told reporters.

