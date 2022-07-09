Photo of Akshata Murty serving tea goes viral as Rishi Sunak launches bid for PM

Photos and videos of multimillionaire Akshata Murty serving tea to journalists and photographers waiting outside their residence soon after Rishi Sunak's resignation has now gone viral as Sunak has launched his bid to be the next UK PM following Boris Johnson's resignation.

The photos and videos were from a few days ago taken outside Rishi Sunak's family home in London as he left the official residence of the chancellor of the exchequer on Tuesday. Reports said Rishi Sunak did not come out of his residence while Akshata Murty came and served the journalists and photographers tea and biscuits.

Big thanks to @RishiSunak’s wife who very kindly brought us tea and biscuits outside his house!



P.S. It was very good tea. pic.twitter.com/VLxasWqf71 — Josh Gafson (@JoshGafson1) July 6, 2022

The photos went viral on social media as people pointed out that the tea was served in Emma Lacey mugs priced at 38 pounds each ( ₹3,626). "Tone deaf!! The price of that mug could feed a family for 2 days!!" a social media user commented in criticism of Rishi Sunak's move to raise taxes during the pandemic.

Akshata Murty too had her own share of controversies after it was revealed that Akshata, who is believed to be richer than the Queen, had a non-domicile status and did not pay taxes to the UK government on her income outside Britain. After the controversy, Akshata, daughter of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy and author Sudha Murthy, issued a statement clarifying that she would not avail of the non-domicile status and would start paying taxes.

Rishi Sunak launched his bid to become the next UK prime minister on Friday though some reports claimed that the domain ready4rishi.com was planned last year. A domain readyforrishi.com reportedly registered in December 2021 is redirecting to the new domain registered on July 6.

In his campaign launch video, Rishi started his story from his grandparents who came to England with 'hope for a better life'. Their story did not end there. But that is where my story began. Family is everything to me," Rishi Sunak said.

