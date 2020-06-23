e-paper
Home / World News / Pig trial of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine shows promise with two shots

Pig trial of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine shows promise with two shots

The ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine was originally developed by researchers at the University of Oxford, who are now working with AstraZeneca on development and production.

world Updated: Jun 23, 2020 15:00 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
London
The vaccine is already in mid-stage human trials, and AstraZeneca has said it hopes to have data showing efficacy later this year.
         

A trial of AstraZeneca’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine in pigs has found that two doses of the Oxford University-developed shot produced a greater antibody response than a single dose, scientists said on Tuesday.

Research released by Britain’s Pirbright Institute found that giving an initial prime dose followed by a booster dose of the shot elicited a greater immune response than a single dose - suggesting a two-dose approach may be more effective in getting protection against the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The vaccine is already in mid-stage human trials, and AstraZeneca has said it hopes to have data showing efficacy later this year. Pigs are a useful research model for this type of vaccine and other trials have been able to predict vaccine outcomes in humans, particularly in studies of flu.

