Plane crashes in Brazil’s Amazon region; 12 dead

Oct 30, 2023 04:49 AM IST

The plane went down near the main airport in Rio Branco, the capital of Acre state, according to the press office of Gov. Gladson Cameli.

Twelve people aboard a small aircraft died in a crash Sunday morning in Brazil’s Amazon region. The plane went down near the main airport in Rio Branco, the capital of Acre state, according to the press office of Gov. Gladson Cameli.

Twelve people aboard a small aircraft died in a crash Sunday morning in Brazil’s Amazon region. (AFP/Representational image)
Video supposedly of the crash site on social media showed flaming wreckage in the forest.

Monday, October 30, 2023
