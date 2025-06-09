Plane with 6 aboard crashes into the Pacific Ocean off San Diego

A small plane, which was carrying 6 people, crashed in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego, the news agency AP reported. The Coast Guard is searching a debris field.(UnSplash)

The US Coast Guard officials said a debris field was discovered near Point Loma Sunday afternoon and began searching for the wreckage in an area where the water is about 200 feet (61 metres) deep.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the twin-engine Cessna 414 crashed around 12:30 pm Sunday, not long after it took off.

Flight tracking website, Flightaware.com, showed that the plane was bound for Phoenix.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA confirmed they are investigating the crash.

(This is a developing story.)