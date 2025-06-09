Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Plane with 6 aboard crashes into the Pacific Ocean off San Diego

ByHT News Desk
Jun 09, 2025 08:26 PM IST

US Coast Guard officials said a debris field was discovered near Point Loma Sunday afternoon.

A small plane, which was carrying 6 people, crashed in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego, the news agency AP reported.

The Coast Guard is searching a debris field.(UnSplash)
The Coast Guard is searching a debris field.(UnSplash)

The US Coast Guard officials said a debris field was discovered near Point Loma Sunday afternoon and began searching for the wreckage in an area where the water is about 200 feet (61 metres) deep.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the twin-engine Cessna 414 crashed around 12:30 pm Sunday, not long after it took off.

Flight tracking website, Flightaware.com, showed that the plane was bound for Phoenix.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA confirmed they are investigating the crash.

(This is a developing story.)

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Plane with 6 aboard crashes into the Pacific Ocean off San Diego
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On