PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz offers 'hand of friendship' to Imran Khan's party
Ruling PML-N leader and deposed premier Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz has for the first time offered a "hand of friendship" to Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, saying fighting between the two mainstream political parties is not in the best interest of the country.
“I don’t want to fight with the PTI. I want Pakistan to progress and for this, I offer a hand of friendship, peace and love to the PTI youth and its supporters. I first take this initiative only for Pakistan. I also ask Imran Khan to let the country progress,” Maryam said while addressing a rally of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party in Multan city of Punjab province on Friday ahead of crucial bypolls in Punjab province.
She, however, warned the former prime minister Khan, who was removed through a no-confidence motion in April, and his party that her "offer of peace" should not be taken as her or her Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party's weakness as she knows how to give a "tit-for-tat" response.
Bypolls in 20 Punjab provincial assembly seats are taking place on Sunday. In case Imran's PTI wins 12 to 13 seats, it will manage to oust Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, by having a majority in the House.
The apex court has already announced the re-election of the chief minister on July 22. Maryam also targeted the Election Commission of Pakistan for making the Results Transmission System (RTS) ineffective in 2018 "to rig the polls in favour of Khan" and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for "seeking one excuse or another" to cause delay in her court appeals against her conviction in the corruption reference.
She said she had a "sound sleep" after a long period of time because her party's government slashed the petroleum prices. Maryam also said she could share her pictures in a prison cell at the Kot Lakhpat jail where she was confined after her arrival from London along with her father ahead of 2018 polls.
"I want to tell Imran Khan what a death cell in a prison is. You (Khan) need to see the death cell in Kotlakhpat jail that you kept me in for months, where there was no wall between the bathroom? Should I send you the pictures?" she said.
-
Nine shot dead in Indonesia's restive Papua, say police
Nine people were shot dead in Indonesia's easternmost region of Papua in an attack believed to be perpetrated by armed separatists, police said on Saturday. Police in the provincial capital of Jayapura told local media the incident, the deadliest in recent years, occurred on Saturday morning in the remote highland area of Nduga. Authorities were investigating the incident but had prioritised evacuated civilians, director of criminal investigation at the Papua regional police, Faizal Rahmadani said.
-
Macau extends city-wide lockdown amid struggle to contain Covid-19
Macau will extend a city-wide shutdown as the gaming hub struggles to contain its worst ever Covid-19 outbreak, prolonging the plight of casinos which are burning through millions of dollars every day and earning no revenue. The government will allocate another 10 billion patacas ($1.24 billion) to fund alleviation programs for those affected by the outbreak, it said in a separate statement.
-
Canada to restart random Covid tests for international arrivals including from India
The Canadian government is re-introducing Covid-19 testing related measures at four major airports in the country from Tuesday, for international travellers, including those coming from India. Starting on July 19, it will revive mandatory random testing for international passengers arriving at the airports in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary. Transport Canada announced on Friday that it will bring back the random tests, though these will now be taken off-site.
-
Russian officials visited Iran to view drones, says White House
The White House says Russian officials have visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice in recent weeks to view weapons-capable drones it is looking to acquire for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine. The administration released the intelligence as President Joe Biden was to meet Saturday with the leaders of six Arab Gulf countries, plus Egypt, Jordan and Iraq for a regional summit. UAVs are unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones.
-
Europe can’t shake off Covid as variant fuels summer spike
It was supposed to be a post-Covid-19 summer in Europe. Instead, the reality confronting people is that the virus never went away. A super-transmissible subvariant of the omicron strain, known as BA.5, is fueling a fresh increase in infections, with cases climbing across the UK and the continent. Most are pushing for another round of boosters for at-risk people, counting on Europe's relatively high vaccination rates to continue to keep the death rate down.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics