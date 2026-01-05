Search
Mon, Jan 05, 2026
Poland closes airspace in Rzeszów, Lublin after Russia strikes Ukraine's Kyiv

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jan 05, 2026 08:50 am IST

Data from Flightradar24 showed that the airspaces in two Polish cities were not operational due to an “unplanned military activity”.

Airspace in two Polish cities, Lublin and Rzeszów, has been closed for operations following fresh Russian air strikes in Ukraine's Kyiv on Monday. Data from Flightradar24 showed that the airspaces were not operational due to an “unplanned military activity”.

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko earlier said that Russia launched an air attack on the city, as he issued a "Stay in shelters" warning for the residents.

The Ukrainian military later said that one civilian was killed in the attack. "One person has been killed so far as a result of the attack. The attack is continuing,” Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app, reported Reuters.

This is not the first time Poland has been caught in the crosshairs of the Russian-Ukraine conflict. Back in September too, Poland reportedly shot down Russian drones that violated its airspace. Back then, Moscow had defended the strikes saying they were targeted towards Ukraine’s military-industrial complex and not the Polish territory.

The nearly four-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine has seen many strikes from both sides. Russia has repeatedly attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones. While Moscow claims it strikes only military targets, Ukraine says civilians and civilian infrastructure are often hit.

News / World News / Poland closes airspace in Rzeszów, Lublin after Russia strikes Ukraine's Kyiv
