Police: 3 killed, 4 injured in LA warehouse party shooting
- One of the gunshot victims remained in critical condition on Monday morning, according to Officer Jader Chaves, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
Three people were killed and four wounded in a shooting during a warehouse party in Los Angeles early Sunday, authorities said.
One of the gunshot victims remained in critical condition on Monday morning, according to Officer Jader Chaves, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
Detectives have not yet determined a motive in the shooting around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the Boyle Heights neighborhood. No suspect information has been released.
Blood stained the sidewalk and clothes — including a sneaker — remained on the street in the hours after the violence as detectives and forensic photographers documented the scene.
Two other victims were stable on Monday and the fourth has been released from the hospital, Chaves said.
Officers found two people dead from gunshot wounds when they arrived, Chaves said. The third person was later pronounced dead.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office has identified two of the deceased victims as Daniel Dunbar, 27, and Randy Tyson, 25. Their autopsies are pending.
Local rapper MoneySign $uede had performed at the party and offered his condolences in an Instagram post, noting he was on his way home when he got a call about the shooting.
“I pray for all the people who were injured and died last night,” the rapper wrote. “My condolences and heart goes out to all the families of this hurt.”
Andre Preston told the Los Angeles Times that his brother, Brandon Castro, 18, had been hospitalized for gunshot wounds.
“My little brother happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Preston told the newspaper.
-
Canada to end Covid-19 vaccine mandate for domestic air, rail travel
Canada plans to end Covid-19 vaccine mandates for domestic air and rail travel, as well as outbound international travel
-
Hong Kong sees no change in travel curbs, before July 1, depite Covid-19 spike
Hong Kong won’t tighten virus curbs before July 1 despite rising Covid cases because hospitals aren’t overwhelmed, the city’s outgoing Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.
-
‘May Sikandar Kher get married': Anupam Kher’s birthday wish for Kirron Kher
Kirron Kher is celebrating her 70th birthday on Tuesday. Wishing her with a sweet yet humorous message, husband Anupam Kher shared some rare pictures of her from their yesteryears to recent times on Instagram.
-
‘Babar Azam called me a buddha. Got a lot of motivation from it': Pakistan star
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan said captain Babar Azam's 'buddha' comment had given him a lot of motivation in striving to achieve optimum fitness levels. “I got a lot of motivation after Babar called me a ‘buddha’ [old man]. After getting injured, it’s difficult to field properly, so that’s why he called me a buddha,” Shadab said.
-
Are you physically fit to donate the blood? Know from experts
Observed by all member states of the World Health Organization, World Blood Donor Day is marked on June 14 to raise global awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion, highlight the critical contribution voluntary and unpaid blood donors make to national health systems and also to support national blood transfusion services, blood donor organisations and other nongovernmental organisations in strengthening and expanding their voluntary blood donor programmes by reinforcing national and local campaigns. Blood donation is a noble act which can save many lives and any healthy person can donate blood - men can donate safely once in every three months while women can donate every four months between the age of 18-65 years.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics