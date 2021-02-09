IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Polish pride, free speech at stake in Holocaust libel case
A pathway leading to an observation and security tower between what were electric barbed wire fences inside Auschwitz I. The genocide was too massive to hide. Today, the site of Auschwitz-Birkenau endures as the leading symbol of the terror of the Holocaust. (Markus Schreiber / AP)
A pathway leading to an observation and security tower between what were electric barbed wire fences inside Auschwitz I. The genocide was too massive to hide. Today, the site of Auschwitz-Birkenau endures as the leading symbol of the terror of the Holocaust. (Markus Schreiber / AP)
world news

Polish pride, free speech at stake in Holocaust libel case

Two prominent Polish scholars, Barbara Engelking and Jan Grabowski, are being sued by the 81-year-old niece of a wartime village elder who argues a book they co-edited defames her deceased uncle's memory by suggesting he had a role in the death of Jews.
READ FULL STORY
AP
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:25 PM IST

A Warsaw court is due to deliver a verdict Tuesday in a closely watched libel case in which one side sees Polish national pride at stake and the other the future independence of Holocaust research.

Two prominent Polish scholars, Barbara Engelking and Jan Grabowski, are being sued by the 81-year-old niece of a wartime village elder who argues a book they co-edited defames her deceased uncle's memory by suggesting he had a role in the death of Jews. The uncle is mentioned in a brief passage of a 1,600-page historical work, "Night Without End: The Fate of Jews in Selected Counties of Occupied Poland.”

The woman, Filomena Leszczynska, is backed by the Polish League Against Defamation, a group that fights harmful and untruthful depictions of Poland. It argues the woman’s uncle, Edward Malinowski, was a hero who helped save Jews during World War II and accuses the scholars of research errors that resulted in Malinowski appearing as someone who betrayed Jews to the Germans.

Malinowski was acquitted in 1950 of being an accomplice to the killing by Germans of 18 Jews in a forest near the village of Malinowo in 1943.

The anti-defamation group says the authors slandered an innocent man and deprived the niece of her rights, including the right to pride and national identity. The plaintiffs are suing Grabowski and Engelking for 100,000 zlotys ($27,000) in damages and a published apology.

Grabowski, a Polish-Canadian history professor at the University of Ottawa, and Engelking, founder and director of the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw, are among Poland's most prominent Holocaust researchers. They were among several who researched and wrote parts of the two-volume work.

They view the case as an attempt to discredit their overall findings and discourage other researchers from investigating the truth about Polish involvement in the German mass murder of Jews.

The plaintiffs' lawyer, Monika Brzozowska-Pasieka, denied there was any attempt to stifle research or speech. She said it was a civil case brought by people who feel they or their families have been defamed.

“The ruling will determine whether the researchers properly examined the sources, made a correct assessment of these sources and applied an appropriate research methodology,” Brzozowska-Pasieka said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Poland was occupied by Nazi Germany during the war and its population subjected to mass murder and slave labor. While 3 million of the country's 3.3 million Jews were murdered, so were more than 2 million mostly Christian Poles. Poles resisted the Nazis at home and abroad and never collaborated as a state with the Third Reich. Thousands of Poles have been recognized by Yad Vashem in Israel for risking their own lives to save Jews.

Yet amid the more than five years of occupation, there were also some Poles who betrayed Jews to the Germans. The topic was taboo during the communist era and each new revelation of Polish wrongdoing in recent years has sparked a backlash.

The libel case has raised concerns internationally because it comes amid a broader state-backed historical offensive.

Last week, a journalist, Katarzyna Markusz, was questioned by police on suspicions she slandered the Polish nation, a crime with a penalty of up to three years in prison, for an article that mentioned “Polish participation in the Holocaust.”

Jewish leaders in Poland issued a statement Monday saying they have seen an intensification of attempts to “repress historians and journalists ... who are trying to honestly present the fate of Polish Jews under the occupation."

Poland's conservative authorities don't deny that some Poles harmed Jews, but they believe the focus on Polish wrongdoing obscures the fact that most of these killings occurred under German orders and terror. The government's pushback against what it calls a “pedagogy of shame” is popular with many Poles.

The Polish League Against Defamation is ideologically aligned with the country’s ruling party, and the scholars see that as an indication the case is part of a government-backed effort to promote its historical narrative.

“Night Without End” focuses of the fates of Jews who escaped as the Nazis were “liquidating” ghettos and sending inhabitants to extermination camps. It documents cases of Jews who tried to hide, with those who survived doing so thanks to the help of Poles. It also presents extensive evidence of individual Poles who collaborated in betraying Jews to the Nazis.

At the center of the case is testimony given in 1996 by a Jewish woman, born Estera Siemiatycka, to the USC Shoah Foundation, a Los Angeles-based group that collects Holocaust-era oral histories. When she spoke, she had changed her name to Maria Wiltgren.

Wiltgren, who is no longer alive, described Malinowski, the elder of the village of Malinowo, as someone who helped her to survive under an assumed “Aryan" identity by putting her in a group of Poles sent to work in Germany after she had purchased false papers. But she also said he cheated her out of money and possessions. Two of her sons testified that she considered him a “bad man.”

The book states that Wiltgren "realized that he was an accomplice in the deaths of several dozen Jews who had been hiding in the woods and had been turned over to the Germans, yet she gave false testimony in his defense at his trial after the war.”

Engelking, who wrote the chapter, acknowledged one error. In the book she mentioned that when Wiltgren was in Germany during the war, she traded with Malinowski. The book didn't make clear that was a different man with the same name. Engelking argued the mistake had no bearing on the larger question of the village elder's behavior toward Jews.

The plaintiff's lawyer, Brzozowska-Pasieka, also pointed to other details that she believes the authors got wrong, including the discrepancy between 18 Jews killed and Engelking's reference to several dozen deaths. Engelking says she believes they aren't major issues, and they mean her critics could find no other real fault in the book.

___

Associated Press researcher Randy Herschaft in New York, and AP writer Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, contributed to this report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
poland holocaust
app
Close
US President Joe Biden. (REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden. (REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden's presidency starts with a giant bet on run-it-hot economics

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Millions of Americans, especially among low-income groups, are still suffering the full effects of the slump, and that’s why the government says another round of spending is vital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
world news

Imran Khan's party allowed paid employees to receive funds, reveals document

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:24 PM IST
The document, available with Dawn, revealed the names of employees. They included reportedly PTI's telephone operator (Tahir Iqbal), computer operator (Muhammad Nauman Afzal), accountant (Mohammad Arshad) and PTI's office helper (Mohammad Rafiq).
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Iranian health official fills a syringe with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Imam Khomeini Hospital, in Tehran, Iran February 9, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.(VIA REUTERS)
An Iranian health official fills a syringe with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Imam Khomeini Hospital, in Tehran, Iran February 9, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.(VIA REUTERS)
world news

Iran starts Covid-19 vaccination, awaits more vaccine deliveries

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:15 PM IST
State television showed Parsa Namaki, son of Health Minister Saeed Namaki, receiving the first jab, in an apparent effort by officials to boost public confidence in Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China’s population is expected to peak at about 1.45 billion around 2030 .(AFP File Photo)
China’s population is expected to peak at about 1.45 billion around 2030 .(AFP File Photo)
world news

China witnesses 15% decline in registered newborn babies in 2020

Bloomberg, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:11 PM IST
The country’s population is ageing more quickly than most of the world’s developed economies, a hangover from decades of family planning policies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Japan Transport Safety Board said it has started a probe into the accident.(Japanese ministry of defense)
The Japan Transport Safety Board said it has started a probe into the accident.(Japanese ministry of defense)
world news

Japanese submarine collides with commercial vessel while surfacing in Pacific

ANI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:02 PM IST
Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the submarine was carrying out routine training when it saw the commercial vessel through its periscope but was unable to avoid it in time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of a COVID-19&nbsp;vaccine&nbsp;candidate, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc.(Reuters)
Vials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc.(Reuters)
world news

China’s CanSino Covid- 19 vaccine shows 65.7% efficacy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:47 PM IST
CanSino has agreed to supply 35 million doses to Mexico while Malaysia is in talks to get 3.5 million shots. Pakistan, where one of CanSino’s biggest trials is being conducted, will get 20 million shots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker assembles mobile phones.(Bloomberg)
A worker assembles mobile phones.(Bloomberg)
world news

China's smartphone shipments rebound to pre-pandemic levels in January

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Supply chain complications and consumer spending marred China's smartphone sector as Covid-19 spread in 2020, but the sector has since bounced back along with a broader economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Twitter and Facebook logos along with binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration.(Reuters)
The Twitter and Facebook logos along with binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration.(Reuters)
world news

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Nine social media platforms agreed to participate in the new index. Mediabrands said it saw improvements industry-wide from the first half of 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Clubhouse had erupted among Chinese users over the weekend, with thousands joining discussions on contentious subjects.(REUTERS)
Clubhouse had erupted among Chinese users over the weekend, with thousands joining discussions on contentious subjects.(REUTERS)
world news

Clubhouse users in China say service appears to be blocked

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Clubhouse had erupted among Chinese users over the weekend, with thousands joining discussions on contentious subjects undisturbed by Beijing’s censors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pathway leading to an observation and security tower between what were electric barbed wire fences inside Auschwitz I. The genocide was too massive to hide. Today, the site of Auschwitz-Birkenau endures as the leading symbol of the terror of the Holocaust. (Markus Schreiber / AP)
A pathway leading to an observation and security tower between what were electric barbed wire fences inside Auschwitz I. The genocide was too massive to hide. Today, the site of Auschwitz-Birkenau endures as the leading symbol of the terror of the Holocaust. (Markus Schreiber / AP)
world news

Polish pride, free speech at stake in Holocaust libel case

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:25 PM IST
Two prominent Polish scholars, Barbara Engelking and Jan Grabowski, are being sued by the 81-year-old niece of a wartime village elder who argues a book they co-edited defames her deceased uncle's memory by suggesting he had a role in the death of Jews.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tareq Alaows fled the civil war in Syria in 2015, crossed the Mediterranean on a flimsy rubber boat and tracked up the Balkans.(AP)
Tareq Alaows fled the civil war in Syria in 2015, crossed the Mediterranean on a flimsy rubber boat and tracked up the Balkans.(AP)
world news

Syrian who fled to Germany 5 years ago runs for parliament

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Tareq Alaows joined the Green Party last year and is running as their candidate in the Oberhausen-Dinslaken parliamentary constituency in western Germany.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japanese shares lost 0.34% after a spokesman said the government will reach a decision on a state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding cities on Thursday to curb coronavirus infections.(AP (Representative Image))
Japanese shares lost 0.34% after a spokesman said the government will reach a decision on a state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding cities on Thursday to curb coronavirus infections.(AP (Representative Image))
world news

Japanese shares end higher after scaling 30-year highs

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Airline and railway shares, which had been bought until this morning, became a target for selling as their fundamentals hadn't started to improve yet."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The exercise comes days after China condemned the sailing of the destroyer, the USS John S. McCain, near the Chinese-controlled Paracel Islands. In picture - Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.(AFP)
The exercise comes days after China condemned the sailing of the destroyer, the USS John S. McCain, near the Chinese-controlled Paracel Islands. In picture - Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.(AFP)
world news

Two US carrier groups conduct exercises in South China Sea

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:10 PM IST
The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group "conducted a multitude of exercises aimed at increasing interoperability between assets as well as command and control capabilities", the US Navy said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We are constantly looking at refining our approach to the border simply because there is a risk from new variants coming from other countries around the world," Environment Secretary George Eustice told.(Reuters)
"We are constantly looking at refining our approach to the border simply because there is a risk from new variants coming from other countries around the world," Environment Secretary George Eustice told.(Reuters)
world news

UK mulls tougher testing for international arrivals as Covid-19 variants spread

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:04 PM IST
ITV reported that all international arrivals would have to be tested for Covid-19 on the second and eighth days of their self-isolation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the medical staff holds a vial of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine during a visit by French Health Minister Olivier Veran at the South Ile-de-France Hospital Group, in Melun, on the outskirts of Paris, France. (Reuters)
A member of the medical staff holds a vial of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine during a visit by French Health Minister Olivier Veran at the South Ile-de-France Hospital Group, in Melun, on the outskirts of Paris, France. (Reuters)
world news

WHO warns against dismissing AstraZeneca vaccine after setbacks

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:54 PM IST
"It is vastly too early to be dismissing this vaccine," said Richard Hatchett, who heads the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which co-leads the Covax vaccine facility with the WHO and Gavi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP