Pope Francis back on ‘non-invasive mechanical ventilation’ after new breathing issues

Pope Francis was put back on “non-invasive mechanical ventilation” after suffering two new episodes of difficulty in breathing, the Vatican said on Monday. A man walks near a painting depicting Pope Francis at the Gemelli Hospital, where he is admitted for treatment, in Rome, Italy, March 3, 2025.(REUTERS)

“Today, the Holy Father suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm. Two bronchoscopies were therefore performed, with the need to remove large secretions,” the Vatican said in its latest update.

“In the afternoon, non-invasive mechanical ventilation was resumed. The Holy Father remained alert, oriented and cooperative at all times. The prognosis remains guarded,” the statement added.

The Argentine Pope spent his Sunday without an oxygen mask. He participated in mass and spent the rest of his day in prayer, AFP reported.

On Sunday, Francis also received Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, and Edgar Pena Parra, a Venezuelan archbishop who is also a senior Vatican official.

Pope's message

Pope Francis (88), who has been battling a complex respiratory infection and pneumonia for over two weeks at Rome's Gemelli hospital, issued a new message on Monday.

Francis denounced the “progressive irrelevance” of international organizations to combat war.

On Sunday, the Vatican issued a text of the Pope's traditional Angelus prayer as Francis missed the occasion for a third straight weekend.

Francis expressed gratitude and thanked the well-wishers for their prayers. “I feel all your affection and closeness and, at this particular time, I feel as if I am 'carried' and supported by all God's people. Thank you all,” read the text released by the Vatican on Sunday.

The Vatican has released no official photos or videos since Francis was admitted to the hospital on February 14. It has defended the Pope's decision to recover peacefully and out of the public eye.