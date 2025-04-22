The real reason Pope Francis' simple coffin is not placed on a raised bier or catafalque

The Vatican on Tuesday released photos of Pope Francis in an open coffin in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta, dressed in a red robe with the papal mitre on his head and a rosary in his hand. The 88-year-old's funeral will be held on Saturday, April 26, at 10 AM local time at St. Peter's Basilica, the Vatican said in a statement. First photos of Pope Francis' coffin were released on Tuesday(AFP)

Pope Francis passed away at his residence, Casa Santa Marta, on Monday. According to his death certificate released by the Vatican, the pope died of a stroke, causing a coma and ‘irreversible’ heart failure. He had been recovering after being hospitalized for five weeks with pneumonia. He made his last public appearance on Sunday, delivering an Easter blessing.

Why Pope Francis' coffin is not placed on a raised bier or catafalque

Traditional papal funerals have involved having three coffins, one made out of cypress wood, one of lead, and one of elm. They are placed one inside the other. The body is placed inside and then buried beneath St Peter's.

However, Pope Francis shunned all these traditions. In April 2024, he approved simplified rules. People will be able to see his body in the basilica, but in a simple coffin made of wood. The casket will not be placed on a platform - a bier, which is a stand used to support a coffin, or a catafalque, which is a more elaborate, decorated, and often raised bier.

In an interview in 2023, Francis said he would not be buried in the Vatican. He would be laid to rest in his tomb at the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica in Rome’s Esquilino neighbourhood.

Francis stopped by the basilica on his way home from the Gemelli hospital on March 23, after his 38-day hospital stay. He returned April 12 to pray before the Madonna for the last time.