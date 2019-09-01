e-paper
Pope Francis gets stuck in Vatican elevator, firefighters rescue him

Pope Francis says he was stuck for 25 minutes in a Vatican elevator and had to be rescued by firefighters.

world Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:33 IST
Associated Press
Vatican City
Pope Francis showed up seven minutes late for his traditional noon appointment with the public at the St. Peter’s Square.
Francis apologized to faithful in St. Peter’s Square Sunday for showing up seven minutes late for his traditional noon appointment with the public.

Apparently referring to electric power, Francis said a “drop in tension” caused the elevator to block. He said that Holy See firefighters rescued him and asked the people in the square to applaud them.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 17:33 IST

