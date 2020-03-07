e-paper
Pope Francis to deliver Sunday prayer by livestream due to coronavirus

The Vatican had promised to review the 83-year-old pontiff’s schedule “to avoid the dissemination” of the new COVID-19 disease.

world Updated: Mar 07, 2020 19:16 IST
Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse
Vatican City
Pope Francis will deliver Sunday prayer by livestream due to coronavirus
Pope Francis will deliver Sunday prayer by livestream due to coronavirus(REUTERS)
         

The Vatican said Pope Francis will deliver Sunday’s Angelus Prayer by livestream instead of in person from his window overlooking Saint Peter’s Square out of concern over the new coronavirus.

“The prayer will be broadcast via livestream by Vatican News and on screens in Saint Peter’s Square,” the Vatican said in a statement.

The Vatican had promised to review the 83-year-old pontiff’s schedule “to avoid the dissemination” of the new COVID-19 disease.

The Argentine-born pope has been out of action for more than a week with a cold.

He suffered two coughing fits during last Sunday’s prayer service and announced that he was pulling out of an annual spiritual retreat south of Rome to stay at home and get well.

The Vatican said the livestream will be recorded at the library of the Apostolic Palace overlooking the square.

The pope is currently spending most of his time at his Saint Martha’s guest house in a separate part of the Vatican.

