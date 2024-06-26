 Pope Francis warns against legalising drugs, denounces drug traffickers | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pope Francis warns against legalising drugs, denounces drug traffickers

Reuters |
Jun 26, 2024 01:52 PM IST

Pope Francis, who is from Argentina, also condemned the "destructive impact" of drug production on the environment

Pope Francis spoke out on Wednesday against the legalisation of drugs and denounced drug traffickers as "assassins", while also calling for help and support for addicts.

Pope Francis(REUTERS)
Pope Francis(REUTERS)

"A reduction in drug addiction is not achieved by liberalising drug use - this is an illusion - as has been proposed, or already implemented, in some countries," Francis told crowds in St Peter's Square at his weekly audience.

"At the same time, however, let us remember that each addict has a unique personal story and must be listened to, understood, loved, and, insofar as possible, healed and purified," he said on what the United Nations has designated as World Drug Day.

Francis, 87, drew no distinction between so-called soft drugs such as marijuana, which has been legalised for recreational use in several countries and some U.S. states, and "hard" ones such as heroin and cocaine.

"We cannot ignore the evil intentions and actions of drug dealers and traffickers. They are assassins," the pope added.

Francis, who is from Argentina, also condemned the "destructive impact" of drug production on the environment, saying it was "increasingly evident, for example, in the Amazon basin" in Latin America.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Pope Francis warns against legalising drugs, denounces drug traffickers
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On