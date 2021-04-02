IND USA
Francis, who has been vaccinated, as has former Pope Benedict, 93, has said getting a jab is the ethnical choice unless there are serious medical reasons not to.(REUTERS)
Pope makes surprise visit to homeless getting Covid-19 vaccine in Vatican

About 800 homeless or needy people have received the free vaccine so far and at least 400 more will get it, the Vatican said.
Reuters | , Vatican City
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 04:03 PM IST

Pope Francis paid a surprise visit on Friday to homeless and poor people from Rome getting free Covid-19 vaccinations in the Vatican.

Pictures released by the Vatican showed the 84-year-old pontiff greeting doctors, nurses, charity workers and vaccine recipients in a make-shift clinic in the Vatican's audience hall, largely disused because of the pandemic.

Francis, who has been vaccinated, as has former Pope Benedict, 93, has said getting a jab is the ethnical choice unless there are serious medical reasons not to.

Under Francis, the Vatican has set up a number of structures to help Rome's homeless population, including a clinic, bathing facilities, barber and hair cutting services.

