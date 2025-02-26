Menu Explore
Pope resting as Argentines in Rome pray for his recovery

AP |
Feb 26, 2025 01:17 PM IST

Pope resting as Argentines in Rome pray for his recovery

ROME — Pope Francis remained in critical condition and resting Wednesday, as Argentines and Romans alike gathered in the Eternal City to pray for his recovery from double pneumonia.

The Vatican’s short morning update said: “The pope had a peaceful night and is resting.”

On Tuesday night, the faithful from Francis' homeland gathered in the Argentine church of Rome for a special Mass presided over by Cardinal Baldassarre Reina, the pope’s vicar for Rome.

The rector of the church, the Rev. Fernando Laguna, said that he hoped the pope could feel the embrace of the community's prayer from the Gemelli hospital where he is recovering.

“I can’t go to Gemelli, because for him to recover he must be isolated,” he said. "I know that I hug him and that he hugs me when I pray. And now I would like to embrace the pope.”

Sister Nilda Trejo said that she knew Francis' health has always been delicate, with problems breathing and speaking loudly, and that's why she always prayed for him.

“We knew that he often found it difficult,” she said. "In fact, you see that at the beginning of Mass, the microphone always has to be turned up because he has a bit of trouble. But he always spoke to the people. To the heart of the people.”

Across town, Romans and others gathered in St. Peter's Square for the nightly Rosary prayer, presided over by Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle.

Doctors said that Francis was in critical but stable condition and hadn't suffered any new respiratory crises. He underwent a follow-up CT scan on Tuesday evening to check the lung infection, but no results were provided. Doctors said that his prognosis remained guarded.

Francis continued to work from the hospital, and on Tuesday announced some major governing decisions that suggest he's getting essential work done and looking ahead.

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the ’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The is solely responsible for this content.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

