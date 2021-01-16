IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Post US Capitol riots, Podcasts help extremists get their message out
This combination of photos shows various podcasts, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Major social platforms have been cracking down on the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. But Apple and Google, among others, have left open a major loophole: Podcasts. (AP Photo/David Hamilton)(AP)
This combination of photos shows various podcasts, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Major social platforms have been cracking down on the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. But Apple and Google, among others, have left open a major loophole: Podcasts. (AP Photo/David Hamilton)(AP)
world news

Post US Capitol riots, Podcasts help extremists get their message out

Podcasting “plays a particularly outsized role” in propagating white supremacy, said a 2018 report from the Anti-Defamation League. Podcasting lets extremists expound on their ideas for hours at a time, said Oren Segal of ADL’s Center on Extremism.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:04 AM IST

Major social platforms have been cracking down on the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories in the leadup to the presidential election, and expanded their efforts in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. But Apple and Google, among others, have left open a major loophole for this material: Podcasts.

Podcasts made available by the two Big Tech companies let you tune into the world of the QAnon conspiracy theory, wallow in President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election and bask in other extremism. Accounts that have been banned on social media for election misinformation, threatening or bullying, and breaking other rules also still live on as podcasts available on the tech giants’ platforms.

Conspiracy theorists have peddled stolen-election fantasies, coronavirus conspiracies and violent rhetoric. One podcaster, RedPill78, called the Capitol siege a “staged event” in a Jan. 11 episode of Red Pill News. The day before the Capitol riot, a more popular podcast, X22 Report, spoke confidently about a Trump second term, explained that Trump would need to “remove” many members of Congress to further his plans, and said “We the people, we are the storm, and we’re coming to DC.”

Both are available on Apple and Google podcast platforms.

Podcasting “plays a particularly outsized role” in propagating white supremacy, said a 2018 report from the Anti-Defamation League. Many white supremacists, like QAnon adherents, support Trump. Podcasting’s an intimate, humanizing mode of communication that lets extremists expound on their ideas for hours at a time, said Oren Segal of ADL’s Center on Extremism.

Elsewhere on social media, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have been cracking down on accounts amplifying unfounded QAnon claims that Trump is fighting deep state enemies and cannibals operating a child-sex trafficking ring. A major talk radio company, Cumulus, told its hosts to tone down rhetoric about stolen elections and violent uprisings or risk termination, although it's not clear what impact that dictate has had.

Google-owned YouTube axed “Bannon's War Room,” a channel run by Trump loyalist Steve Bannon on Jan. 8 after he spread false election claims and called for the beheading of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious-disease expert. But podcast versions of Bannon's show live on at Apple and Google. Spotify took it down in November, according to one of its hosts.

“Podcasts filled with hatred and incitement to violence should not be treated any differently than any other content," Segal said. "If you’re going to take a strong stance against hate and extremism in the platform in any way, it should be all-inclusive.”

Apple, Spotify and Google curate lists of top podcasts and recommend them to users. Apple and Spotify are the dominant players in the U.S., with other players far behind, said Dave Zohrob, CEO of the podcast analytics firm Chartable. Despite its name recognition, Google remains a tiny presence.

Spotify said it takes down podcasts that violate its policies against hate speech, copyright violations or break any laws, using “algorithmic and human detection measures” to identify violations. Apple’s guidelines prohibit content that is illegal or promotes violence, graphic sex or drugs or is “otherwise considered obscene, objectionable, or in poor taste.” Apple did not reply to repeated questions about its content guidelines or moderation.

Google declined to explain the discrepancy between what’s available on YouTube and what’s on Google Podcasts, saying only that its podcast service “indexes audio available on the web” much the way its search engine indexes web pages. The company said it removes podcasts from its platform “in very rare circumstances, largely guided by local law.”

X22 Report and Bannon’s War Room were No. 20 and No. 32 on Apple's list of top podcasts on Friday. (Experts say that list measures a podcast's momentum rather than total listeners.) X22 Report said in October that it was suspended by YouTube and Spotify and last week by Twitter. It's no longer available on Facebook, either. It is supported by ads for products such as survivalist food, unlicensed food supplements and gold coins, which run before and during the podcasts.

The website for Red Pill News said YouTube banned its videos in October and that a Twitter suspension followed. The podcast is available on Apple and Google, but not Spotify.

Several QAnon proponents affected by the crackdown sued YouTube in October, calling its actions a “massive de-platforming.” Among the plaintiffs are X22 Report, RedPill78 and David Hayes, who runs another conspiracy podcast called Praying Medic that's available on Apple and Google, but not Spotify.

Melody Torres, who podcasts at SoulWarrior Uncensored, self-identifies as a longtime QAnon follower and said in a recent episode that her podcast is “just my way of not being censored." She said she was kicked off Twitter in January and booted from Instagram four times last year. She currently has Instagram, Facebook and YouTube accounts; her podcast is available on Apple and Google. Spotify removed the podcast Friday after The Associated Press inquired about it.

X22 Report, RedPill78 and Hayes did not respond to requests for comment sent via their websites. Torres did not reply to a Facebook message.

Podcasts suffer from the same misinformation problem as other platforms, said Shane Creevey, head of editorial for Kinzen, a startup created by former Facebook and Twitter executives that offers a disinformation tracker to companies, including some that host or curate podcasts.

Creevey points out that it's harder to analyze misinformation from video and audio than from text. Podcasts can also run for hours, making them difficult to monitor. And podcasting has additional challenges in that there are no reliable statistics on their audience, unlike a YouTube stream, which shows views, or a tweet or Facebook post, which shows likes and shares, Creevey said.

But some argue that tech-company moderation is opaque and inconsistent, creating a new set of problems. Censorship “goes with the tide against what’s popular in any given moment," said Jillian York, an expert at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital-rights group. Right now, she said, “that tide is against the speech of right-wing extremists ... but tomorrow the tide might be against opposition activists.”

___

AP Technology Editor David Hamilton contributed to this article.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us capitol qanon
app
Close
e-paper
Secretary of security John Lee Ka-Chiu addressing media in Hong Kong.(Reuters/ File photo)
Secretary of security John Lee Ka-Chiu addressing media in Hong Kong.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Hong Kong government 'strongly' objects to US congressional report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:52 PM IST
The annual report from the bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China this week said that the "one country, two systems" framework in Hong Kong has been "dismantled", severely undermining the rule of law and respect for human rights that the city has long enjoyed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The US Secretary of State accused the WIV not been transparent nor consistent about its work with RaTG13 or other similar viruses, including possible "gain of function".(AFP)
The US Secretary of State accused the WIV not been transparent nor consistent about its work with RaTG13 or other similar viruses, including possible "gain of function".(AFP)
world news

US slams Beijing for continuous withholding of Covid-19 information

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Earlier this week, the international team of experts of the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived in Wuhan to study the origin of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Other countries with a large diaspora included Mexico and Russia (11 million each), China (10 million) and Syria (8 million).(Reuters/ File photo)
Other countries with a large diaspora included Mexico and Russia (11 million each), China (10 million) and Syria (8 million).(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

At 18 million, India has largest diaspora in the world: UN

PTI, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:28 PM IST
The United Arab Emirates, the US and Saudi Arabia host the largest numbers of migrants from India, it said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The chatroom gave men a platform to spend thousands of dollars to witness and demand the abuse of young girls and became the setting for the most notorious digital sex crime case in South Korea, reported CNN.(AFP)
The chatroom gave men a platform to spend thousands of dollars to witness and demand the abuse of young girls and became the setting for the most notorious digital sex crime case in South Korea, reported CNN.(AFP)
world news

What made South Korea crack down on digital sex crimes?

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:03 PM IST
In early 2020, new sentencing guidelines were introduced. These increased the prison sentence for producing and distributing sexually exploitative material of minors from 2.6 years to five years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During his election campaign, Biden, a Democrat, made tackling Covid-19 and the economic hardships it had put on Americans a core pitch to voters.(AP)
During his election campaign, Biden, a Democrat, made tackling Covid-19 and the economic hardships it had put on Americans a core pitch to voters.(AP)
world news

Biden announces plan to vaccinate 100 mn Americans in his 1st 100 days in office

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:01 PM IST
The US is the worst-affected country in the world with more than 23,523,000 Covid-19 infections and 391,955 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus tracker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 patient, one of 12 to be transferred in a military airplane, is assisted by medical staff at the Ponta Pelada airport in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil, on January 15, 2021, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.(AFP)
A Covid-19 patient, one of 12 to be transferred in a military airplane, is assisted by medical staff at the Ponta Pelada airport in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil, on January 15, 2021, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.(AFP)
world news

China says recent mainland Covid-19 outbreak caused by imported case: Report

Reuters, Shanghai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Broadcaster CCTV cited National Health Commission Minister Ma Xiaowei as making the remarks at a government meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wilmington:President-elect Joe Biden arrives to speak at an event at The Queen theater, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Wilmington.(AP)
Wilmington:President-elect Joe Biden arrives to speak at an event at The Queen theater, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Wilmington.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden says we'll 'manage the hell' out of feds' Covid-19 response

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:10 AM IST
The real payoff, Biden said, will come from uniting the nation in a new effort grounded in science.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President-elect Joe Biden adjusts his face mask as he departs an event at The Queen theatre in Wilmington.(AP)
President-elect Joe Biden adjusts his face mask as he departs an event at The Queen theatre in Wilmington.(AP)
world news

Amazon, Uber among new corporate donors to Biden inauguration

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Other companies previously disclosed include Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Microsoft Corp. Qualcomm Inc., Comcast Corp., Charter Communications Inc., Boeing Co., Anthem Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment in New York after being furloughed from prison because of concerns over the coronavirus.(AP/ File photo)
Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment in New York after being furloughed from prison because of concerns over the coronavirus.(AP/ File photo)
world news

New York prosecutors interview Michael Cohen about Trump finances

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:13 AM IST
The New York investigation is one of several legal entanglements that are likely to intensify as Trump loses power — and any immunity from prosecution he might have as a sitting president — as he departs the White House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 820 people were injured and about 15,000 people have been evacuated, the agency said.(via REUTERS)
More than 820 people were injured and about 15,000 people have been evacuated, the agency said.(via REUTERS)
world news

Aftershock rocks Indonesia quake zone as search continues

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Agency head Doni Monardo told Kompas TV the search continued for victims who could still be trapped under rubble.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One to depart Washington on travel to visit the US-Mexico border Wall in Texas, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One to depart Washington on travel to visit the US-Mexico border Wall in Texas, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US.(REUTERS)
world news

Trump will leave White House before Biden inauguration, may go to his golf club

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:23 AM IST
Donald Trump will be the first president in a century and a half to snub the inauguration of his successor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps his hands at the ruling party congress in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP)
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps his hands at the ruling party congress in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP)
world news

Kim Jong Un’s new missile could be an attempt to get Joe Biden's attention

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:07 AM IST
The next step is for him to fire them into the air to get President-elect Joe Biden’s attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People react (left) as the body of a relative is retrieved from the rubble of a building in Mamuju, West Sulawesi; residents inspect (right) damaged buildings in Mamuju.(AP)
People react (left) as the body of a relative is retrieved from the rubble of a building in Mamuju, West Sulawesi; residents inspect (right) damaged buildings in Mamuju.(AP)
world news

Midnight quake kills 42 in Indonesia

AP, Mamuju
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:54 AM IST
More than 600 people were injured by the magnitude 6.2 quake, which sent people fleeing their homes in the darkness on Friday. Authorities were still collecting information about the full scale of casualties and damage in the affected areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A destroyed building is pictured following an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia January 15, 2021, in this picture obtained from social media. Palang Merah Indonesia/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. REFILE - CORRECTING YEAR(via REUTERS)
A destroyed building is pictured following an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia January 15, 2021, in this picture obtained from social media. Palang Merah Indonesia/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. REFILE - CORRECTING YEAR(via REUTERS)
world news

Damaged roads, lack of gear hinder Indonesia quake rescue

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:51 AM IST
Operations were focused on about 10 locations in the hardest-hit city of Mamuju, where people are still believed trapped following Friday's nighttime quake, said Saidar Rahmanjaya, who heads the local search and rescue agency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 patient, one of 12 to be transferred in a military airplane, is assisted by medical staff at the Ponta Pelada airport in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil, on January 15, 2021, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.(AFP)
A Covid-19 patient, one of 12 to be transferred in a military airplane, is assisted by medical staff at the Ponta Pelada airport in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil, on January 15, 2021, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.(AFP)
world news

How we got to two million Covid-19 deaths

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:41 AM IST
On April 2 more than 3.9 billion people -- half of the world's population -- were forced or called on to confine themselves, according to an AFP count. The same day the threshold of one million cases is crossed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP