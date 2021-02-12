IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Post-Covid digital economy must include persons with disabilities: ILO
The report highlights three main levers for creating a more inclusive digital labour market for persons with disabilities.(Pexels representative image)
The report highlights three main levers for creating a more inclusive digital labour market for persons with disabilities.(Pexels representative image)
world news

Post-Covid digital economy must include persons with disabilities: ILO

Digital barriers threaten to aggravate existing inequalities and exclusion.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:05 PM IST

Advances in the digital economy significantly accelerated by Covid-19 pandemic are creating unprecedented opportunities to build a more inclusive world of work for the more than one billion people with disabilities globally, according to a new report from the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

However, digital barriers also threaten to aggravate existing inequalities and exclusion unless they are countered with effective and targeted initiatives.

The report titled 'An inclusive digital economy for people with disabilities' was prepared by ILO Global Business and Disability Network (GBDN) and Spanish disability NGO Fundacion ONCE.

It looks at the effects of the digital revolution on the creation of new jobs, changes to existing roles and work models as well as online recruitment processes. It also highlights key areas for action by different groups of stakeholders including the digital industry, academia, governments, workers and employers, and people with disabilities themselves.

The report highlights three main levers for creating a more inclusive digital labour market for persons with disabilities: ensuring accessibility, fostering digital skills and promoting digital employment.

The increase in digital work creates acute problems for those without the necessary skills or equipment, the study says, pointing out that, due to persistent exclusion, people with disabilities generally have lower levels of education and training than their peers without disabilities.

Hence, reskilling and upskilling will be key to building an inclusive future of work, alongside initiatives to foster digital employment and support collaboration between relevant stakeholders. Assistive technologies can also open up new occupations and opportunities.

However, the report warns that a lack of accessible assistive technologies can create new barriers because without it many essential digital tools will not be usable by people with disabilities.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated trends already present in the world of work, including the expansion of the digital economy," said Manuela Tomei, Director of the ILO's conditions of work and equality department.

"We must ensure that we direct this trend so that it supports an inclusive future of work in which the talents and skills of persons with disabilities can contribute to the success of workplaces and societies worldwide," she said.

Fernando Riano, Director of Institutional Relations and Social Responsibility in ONCE Social Group, said: "In order to leave no one behind, the technological revolution which we are living and which has been accelerated by the pandemic needs to ensure an inclusive design for people with disabilities, so prevent it being a barrier for them."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
international labour organisation digital economy
app
Close
The report highlights three main levers for creating a more inclusive digital labour market for persons with disabilities.(Pexels representative image)
The report highlights three main levers for creating a more inclusive digital labour market for persons with disabilities.(Pexels representative image)
world news

Post-Covid digital economy must include persons with disabilities: ILO

ANI, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Digital barriers threaten to aggravate existing inequalities and exclusion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ECB president Mario Draghi(AFP photo)
ECB president Mario Draghi(AFP photo)
world news

Boost to Italy's Mario Draghi, wins backing of largest party in Parliament

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Members of the Five Star Movement voted online by 59% in favour of backing the former head of the European Central Bank as the country's new Prime Minister.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Ben van Beurden, chief executive officer of Royal Dutch Shell, speaks during the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Ben van Beurden, chief executive officer of Royal Dutch Shell, speaks during the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Shell to speed up emissions cuts, says oil output peaked

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Royal Dutch Shell, which built its brand exploring for oil and natural gas in Africa, South America and the North Sea, said Thursday that the company's oil production peaked in 2019 and is expected to decline by 1 per cent to 2 per cent annually.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chancellor Angela Merkel warned earlier Thursday that aggressive mutations will gain the upper hand in the country sooner or later, threatening to destroy progress made in containing the pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)(AP)
Chancellor Angela Merkel warned earlier Thursday that aggressive mutations will gain the upper hand in the country sooner or later, threatening to destroy progress made in containing the pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)(AP)
world news

Merkel defends lockdown extension, says 'mutations may destroy any success'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Germany has extended its nationwide lockdown till March 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump Tower has been the site of many anti-Trump protests over the past four years.(AFP)
Trump Tower has been the site of many anti-Trump protests over the past four years.(AFP)
world news

New York police remove barriers from Trump Tower

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:41 AM IST
Last Friday, "In partnership with the US Secret Service, the decision was made to remove the barriers around Trump Tower," an NYPD spokesman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A snow-covered house and car are picture during a snowfall in Braemar, Scotland, Britain, February 11, 2021.(REUTERS)
A snow-covered house and car are picture during a snowfall in Braemar, Scotland, Britain, February 11, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Siberian blast freezes Britain to coldest since 1955: Minus 23 Celsius

Reuters, Braemar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:37 AM IST
The temperature in the village of Braemar fell to minus 23C (minus 9.4 Fahrenheit) at 0813 GMT, the lowest temperature recorded since 1955.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a Google app icon is seen in front of the displayed Australian flag in this illustration, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a Google app icon is seen in front of the displayed Australian flag in this illustration, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Life without Google: Australia is now facing the unthinkable

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Google opposes a planned law that would force the company and Facebook Inc. to pay Australian publishers for news content.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, left, speaks next to European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, center, and European Commissioner at a joint news conference following an EU-Ukraine Association Council at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP)
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, left, speaks next to European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, center, and European Commissioner at a joint news conference following an EU-Ukraine Association Council at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP)
world news

Russia clashes with US and West over conflict in Ukraine

AP, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:05 AM IST
The United States and European allies blamed Russia for fueling the conflict, which has killed more than 14,000 people, by providing financial and military support to the separatists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden wears a protective mask while touring the viral pathogenesis laboratory at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden wears a protective mask while touring the viral pathogenesis laboratory at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.(Bloomberg)
world news

US secures 200 million more doses of Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Biden also faulted former President Donald Trump for not doing enough to plan for the vaccination rollout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo smoke rises from a factory. (AP)
File photo smoke rises from a factory. (AP)
world news

UN’s race to zero draws climate pledges from a fifth of FTSE 100

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:03 AM IST
They include AstraZeneca Plc, Vodafone Group Plc and Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden, wears a protective mask while meeting with U.S. Senators in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden, wears a protective mask while meeting with U.S. Senators in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Bloomberg)
world news

EU says it is ready to work with Biden administration to settle trade disputes

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:02 AM IST
The move came a day after USTR said it looked forward to working with European allies to resolve a 16-year-long battle over subsidies provided to Europe's Airbus and its US rival Boeing Co.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro
world news

Venezuela nears Covid-19 vaccine deal using cash in frozen accounts

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:50 AM IST
The government and opposition are in talks with the Pan-American Health Organization to buy vaccines to inoculate 6 million people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flinders Street Station in Melbourne, Australia (REUTERS).
Flinders Street Station in Melbourne, Australia (REUTERS).
world news

5-day 'snap lockdown' likely in Melbourne over Covid-19 cluster: Reports

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:44 AM IST
A fresh Covid-19 cluster linked to a quarantine hotel in Australia's second-largest city, the capital of Victoria state, reached 13 cases as of Thursday midnight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London, Britain January 29, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London, Britain January 29, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

US condemns China for banning BBC World News on mainland

ANI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:28 AM IST
The National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) of China barred the broadcasting of BBC World News on the mainland claiming that it has done a "slew of falsified" reporting on issues such as human rights violations in Xinjiang.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers detain a protestor during a rally in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers detain a protestor during a rally in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Police search Navalny headquarters in late-night raid

PTI, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Navalny was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Russia from Germany.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP