 Pot in the pot: Cops on why flushing marijuana down the toilet may not be a good idea
Pot in the pot: Cops on why flushing marijuana down the toilet may not be a good idea

Not just the pot, cops also found a bathtub filled with plants, individual plants grown in the shower and trays all over the bathroom.

world Updated: Apr 13, 2018 19:23 IST
Pratik Prasenjit
When the residents tried to flush down their stash of weed, it clogged the toilet and alerted the cops.
When the residents tried to flush down their stash of weed, it clogged the toilet and alerted the cops.(Twitter)

Residents of a house in the British city of Birmingham tried to flush their stash of weed down a toilet, but it led to the police knocking at their door. They had forgot an important lesson: Pot doesn’t go down the pot.

The illegal marijuana growers were desperate to hide the evidence as the local police force’s Cannabis Team showed up at their doorstep. The team shared pictures of the toilet which had overflowed, on Twitter, with a tongue in cheek message- “it doesn’t flush so don’t bother!!”

Not just the pot, the police team also found a bathtub filled with plants, individual plants grown in the shower and trays all over the bathroom.

A bathtub filled with plants, individual plants grown in the shower and trays (Twitter)

Although the team revealed the pictures, it shared no details of the location or date of the find.

