Pot in the pot: Cops on why flushing marijuana down the toilet may not be a good idea

Residents of a house in the British city of Birmingham tried to flush their stash of weed down a toilet, but it led to the police knocking at their door. They had forgot an important lesson: Pot doesn’t go down the pot.

It doesn't flush its not worth the effort - you'll only be tired when you're arrested! #PotInThePot pic.twitter.com/LgODcqG3aa — Cannabis Team (@CDTWMP) April 5, 2018

The illegal marijuana growers were desperate to hide the evidence as the local police force’s Cannabis Team showed up at their doorstep. The team shared pictures of the toilet which had overflowed, on Twitter, with a tongue in cheek message- “it doesn’t flush so don’t bother!!”

We will check the smallest room in the house too. By the way it doesn't flush so don't bother!! #PotInThePot pic.twitter.com/uPjVv4grLv — Cannabis Team (@CDTWMP) April 5, 2018

Not just the pot, the police team also found a bathtub filled with plants, individual plants grown in the shower and trays all over the bathroom.

Although the team revealed the pictures, it shared no details of the location or date of the find.