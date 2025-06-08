Powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Bogota: Report

A powerful, shallow 6.3-magnitude earthquake shook the Colombian capital of Bogota early Saturday, according to AFP reporters on the ground and the United States Geological Survey. People remain on the street after an earthquake in Bogota after a powerful, shallow 6.3-magnitude earthquake shook the Colombian capital.(AFP)

Buildings shook, sirens blared around the capital, and people rushed out onto the streets.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 6:38 pm. The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at latitude 4.47 N and longitude 73.23 W.

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 6.7, On: 08/06/2025 18:38:06 IST, Lat: 4.47 N, Long: 73.23 W, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Colombia."

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. More details are awaited.