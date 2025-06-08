Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
Powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Bogota: Report

AFP |
Jun 08, 2025 08:21 PM IST

Buildings shook, sirens blared around the capital, and people rushed out onto the streets.

A powerful, shallow 6.3-magnitude earthquake shook the Colombian capital of Bogota early Saturday, according to AFP reporters on the ground and the United States Geological Survey.

People remain on the street after an earthquake in Bogota after a powerful, shallow 6.3-magnitude earthquake shook the Colombian capital.(AFP)
People remain on the street after an earthquake in Bogota after a powerful, shallow 6.3-magnitude earthquake shook the Colombian capital.(AFP)

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 6:38 pm. The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at latitude 4.47 N and longitude 73.23 W.

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 6.7, On: 08/06/2025 18:38:06 IST, Lat: 4.47 N, Long: 73.23 W, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Colombia."

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. More details are awaited.

