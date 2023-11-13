close_game
close_game
News / World News / Indonesia presidential front-runner criticises EU: ‘We open our market to you’

Indonesia presidential front-runner criticises EU: ‘We open our market to you’

Reuters |
Nov 13, 2023 07:05 PM IST

Prabowo Subianto: The EU in April passed a law which would ban imports of commodities linked to forest destruction.

Indonesia's presidential front-runner Prabowo Subianto on Monday criticised the European Union over its ban on palm oil imports and said Europeans during colonial times were also guilty of deforestation.

Prabowo Subianto gestures.(AFP)
Prabowo Subianto gestures.(AFP)

The EU in April passed a law which would ban imports of commodities linked to forest destruction, including palm oil of which Indonesia is the world's biggest producer.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Prabowo, who is leading opinion polls ahead of a presidential election next February, said Indonesia maintains "good" relations with Europe "although we have problems sometimes with the European Union".

"We open our market to you," he said, citing Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen vehicles as examples. "But you won't allow us to sell palm oil, and now we have problems trying to sell coffee, tea, cocoa," he told a forum organised by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta.

The European Union said in an email that it could not comment on statements by Indonesia's political candidates.

"This Regulation is for everyone, in and outside Europe. It applies to commodities, not countries, and is neither punitive nor protectionist, but creates a level playing field," it said, adding it engages partners "so we can continue trade, but without deforestation."

Read more: Bodyguards protecting Joe Biden's granddaughter open fire after SUV break-in

Until the ban, the EU was the third-largest buyer of Indonesian palm oil.

Palm oil production is often blamed by environmentalists for deforestation but Prabowo said that during colonial rule, Europeans forced Indonesians to plant tea, coffee, rubber and cocoa and "you destroyed our forests before."

Indonesia was a Dutch colony when it was known as the Dutch East Indies and an important source of wealth, thanks to the trade in spices.

Prabowo said that if he wins the presidency: "I don't want protectionism, I want an equal playing field."

Indonesia is a major producer of coffee, cocoa, rubber and timber products and about 6 billion euros ($6.41 billion) of its annual exports will be affected by the EU's deforestation law, its chief economic minister has said.

The EU, Indonesia and neighbouring Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer, have formed a task force to discuss the law.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out