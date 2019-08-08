Pranab Mukherjee to receive India’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna today

india

Former President and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee will be presented with the Bharat Ratna by President Ramnath Kovind on Thursday evening.

Mukherjee was awarded India’s highest civilian honour, in January, along with renowned musician Bhupen Hazarika and Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Nanaji Deshmukh.

Kovind will present the award to Mukherjee in Rashtrapati Bhavan at 6pm. Hazarika and Deshmukh, awarded posthumously, will also be honoured at the ceremony.

Pranab Mukherjee, 83, in his long and illustrious political career has served the country in various capacities -- Defence Minister, Finance Minister, External Affairs Minister, Leader of Lok Sabha, Leader of Rajya Sabha and as the President of India between 2012 to 2017.

Responding to the announcement of Bhatrat Ratna being conferred on him, the former President who hails from Bengal’s Birbhum had said, “It is with a deep sense of humility and gratitude to the people of India that I accept this great honour, Bharat Ratna, bestowed upon me. I have always said and I repeat, I have got more from the people of our great country than I have given to them.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his congratulatory tweet said, “Pranab Da is an outstanding statesman of our times. He has served the nation selflessly and tirelessly for decades, leaving a strong imprint on the nation’s growth trajectory. His wisdom and intellect have few parallels. Delighted that he has been conferred the Bharat Ratna.”

