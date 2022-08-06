Home / World News / President Biden tests negative after second bout of Covid-19

President Biden tests negative after second bout of Covid-19

world news
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 10:43 PM IST
  • "The President continues to feel very well," Biden's physician Kevin O'Connor said in a statement. "This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing was negative."
File photo of US President Joe Biden(REUTERS)
File photo of US President Joe Biden(REUTERS)
AFP |

US President Joe Biden on Saturday tested negative for Covid-19, days after coming down with a second bout of the illness.

"The President continues to feel very well," Biden's physician Kevin O'Connor said in a statement. "This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing was negative."

Biden, who at 79 is the oldest person to hold the US presidency, has been in quarantine for the past week, after testing positive for the virus following an initial recovery in what is known as a "rebound" case.

O'Connor said Biden will continue to isolate pending a second negative test "in an abundance of caution."

According to Biden's official schedule he is set to travel to the southern state of Kentucky, the scene of devastating floods, on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden covid-19
joe biden covid-19
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

    Elon Musk challenges Twitter CEO to public debate on bots

    Elon Musk on Saturday challenged Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the percentage of bots on the social media platform. "Let him prove to the public that Twitter has 5% fake or spam daily users! ," Musk said in a tweet. Twitter on Thursday dismissed a claim by Musk that he was hoodwinked into signing a $44 billion agreement to buy the company.

  • A general view of the streets in Kabul on Friday.

    Blast hits Afghan capital Kabul, many feared injured

    A bomb blast hit Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday and many people were feared injured, witnesses said. The blast hit a busy shopping street in the western part of the city where members of the Shi'ite Muslim community regularly meet. No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which came ahead of Ashura, a commemoration of the martyrdom of Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, which is marked mainly by Shi'ite Muslims.

  • File photo of Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

    Former President Gotabaya to stay in Singapore for two more weeks

    The Sri Lanka government has requested Singapore authorities to allow former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to stay in the country for another 14 days, local media reported on Saturday citing sources. Rajapaksa, who is currently staying in Singapore, was expected to depart the country on August 11 when his visa expired. However, Rajapaksa will remain in Singapore for some more time at the government's request, reported Daily Mirror.

  • A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine on August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

    Ukraine says it disconnected generator at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

    Ukraine's nuclear power authority said it disconnected a generator at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant from the electrical grid after the facility's grounds came under Russian shelling. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Moscow's shelling of the facility was “an act of terror.” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces fired at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest atomic facility, twice on Friday and called for sanctions against Moscow's nuclear industry.

  • A health worker takes a swab sample from a woman to be tested for Covid-19 at a collection site in Guangzhou, in China’s southern Guangdong province. (AFP)

    Covid outbreak: Tropical Sanya, ‘China’s Hawaii’ locked down, trapping 80,000 tourists

    Chinese authorities on Saturday indefinitely locked down the beach resort city of Sanya, often called “China's Hawaii”, trapping at least 80,000 tourists in an effort to curb a fast-spreading Covid-19 outbreak. Sanya, a city of more than 1 million people, is a tourist hotspot and the capital of Hainan province, off the country's southern coast. “We urge the general public and tourists to understand and give their support,” the Sanya government announced on social media.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out