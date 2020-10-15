e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / President of Kyrgyzstan steps down amid election turmoil

President of Kyrgyzstan steps down amid election turmoil

In a statement released by his office, Jeenbekov, who has faced calls to step down from protesters and political opponents, said holding on to power wasn’t “worth the integrity of our country and agreement in society.”

world Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 14:06 IST
Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Moscow
Protesters then took over government buildings, looting some offices and the Central Election Commission nullified the election. Opposition then announced plans to oust Jeenbekov and form a new government.
Protesters then took over government buildings, looting some offices and the Central Election Commission nullified the election. Opposition then announced plans to oust Jeenbekov and form a new government.(REUTERS)
         

Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced his resignation on Thursday in a bid to end the turmoil that has engulfed the Central Asian nation after a disputed parliamentary election.

In a statement released by his office, Jeenbekov, who has faced calls to step down from protesters and political opponents, said holding on to power wasn’t “worth the integrity of our country and agreement in society.”

“For me, peace in Kyrgyzstan, the country’s integrity, the unity of our people and calm in the society are above all else,” Jeenbekov said.

Kyrgyzstan, a country of 6.5 million people located on the border with China, was plunged into chaos following an Oct. 4 vote that election officials say was swept by pro-government parties. The opposition said the election was tainted by vote-buying and other irregularities.

Protesters then took over government buildings, looting some offices and the Central Election Commission nullified the election. Opposition then announced plans to oust Jeenbekov and form a new government.

The announcement Thursday came just a day after Jeenbekov dismissed a demand to step down from the country’s new prime minister, saying he would stay on the job until the political situation in the Central Asian country stabilizes.

The president had insisted earlier that stepping down could trigger “unpredictable developments to the detriment of the state,” his office said. It emphasized that he will only agree to resign after “he takes the country back into the legal field, after holding parliamentary and calling presidential elections.”

Hundreds of people rallied in the capital Bishkek on Wednesday, demanding his resignation, and the protests continued Thursday morning.

tags
top news
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
SC notice to Centre, Google, Amazon, FB on plea over protection of UPI transactions
SC notice to Centre, Google, Amazon, FB on plea over protection of UPI transactions
BARC to pause audience estimates of news channels amid TRP fraud probe
BARC to pause audience estimates of news channels amid TRP fraud probe
Kejriwal launches ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign to cut down on air pollution
Kejriwal launches ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign to cut down on air pollution
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bhojpuri rap inspires poster war between political parties
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bhojpuri rap inspires poster war between political parties
Donald Trump slams Facebook, Twitter for taking down Biden story in NY Post
Donald Trump slams Facebook, Twitter for taking down Biden story in NY Post
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In