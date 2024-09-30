Beijing, President Xi Jinping on Monday asked the Chinese people to be ready to overcome all uncertainties as he asserted that Taiwan is China's sacred territory and Beijing opposes Taiwanese independence, sending a strong warning to "separatists" in his address on the eve of National Day. President Xi says Taiwan is China's sacred territory, opposes Taiwan's independence

Chinese people will score more remarkable achievements and make greater contributions to the noble cause of peace and development of humanity, Xi said while addressing a reception held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China .

China's National Day falls on October 1.

On the new journey in the new era, the central task of the ruling Communist Party and the country is building China into a strong country and achieving national rejuvenation on all fronts by pursuing Chinese modernisation, Xi was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Heading the Party, the military and the Presidency, 71-year-old Xi is currently in his unprecedented third five-year term in power, unlike his predecessors who relinquished their posts adhering to the Party’s convention of restricting their tenures to two five-year terms.

“Be prepared for the future and resolutely overcome all uncertainties,” the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted Xi as saying in his address, in an apparent reference to the growing strategic rivalry with the US.

He also said Taiwan was “China’s sacred territory” and “the people on both sides of the [Taiwan] Strait are connected by blood”.

“We must … promote the spiritual harmony of compatriots on both sides of the strait, and resolutely oppose Taiwan independence separatist activities,” Xi said, the Post reported.

China regards Taiwan as part of the mainland and Xi in recent years has been aggressively highlighting reunification of the self-ruled island with massive military build-up though he says through peaceful means.

China has intensified its campaign against Taiwan “separatists” after pro-independence William Lai Ching-te was elected President of Taiwan this year.

On the economic front, Xi pledged to press ahead with reform and opening up for the second largest economy which currently faced continued slowdown weighed down by a host of internal issues, especially the stagnant domestic consumption and the bankrupt property market resulting in huge financial losses besides high-tariffs imposed on Chinese Electric Vehicles and batteries imposed by the US and EU.

"There will definitely be difficulties and obstacles … [but] no difficulties can stop the pace of the Chinese people’s progress,” Xi said.

His comments came on the back of a slew of measures announced by the Chinese government to regain economic momentum including interest rate cuts.

Advancing unprecedentedly modernisation steadily is the best way to celebrate the anniversary of the PRC, Xi stressed.

To advance Chinese modernisation, it is imperative to always uphold the core role of the Communist Party in exercising overall leadership and coordinating the efforts of all sides, unswervingly follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, deepen reform across the board and expand opening up, uphold a people-centred approach, and remain committed to peaceful development, Xi said.

Over 3,000 Chinese and foreign guests attended the reception.

He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to friendly countries and international friends who care about and support the development of the PRC.

Earlier, he along with other state and party leaders paid floral tributes to fallen heroes to mark Martyrs' Day at the sprawling Tiananmen Square in central Beijing.

The Martyrs' Day was observed on Monday ahead of the 75th National Day of the People's Republic of China .

Xi, along with Premier Li Qiang and other leaders, was joined by representatives from all walks of life to pay tributes to the monument built in memory of martyrs of the revolutionary struggle during the 19th and 20th centuries leading to the formation of PRC on October 1, 1949, headed by the CPC founder Mao Zedong.

China will be shut down for a week from Tuesday to mark the national day holidays.

Marking the occasion, Xi on Sunday awarded the highest state honours to several Chinese veterans.

He also presented China's Friendship Medal to Dilma Rousseff, former Brazilian president and the Chair of the Shanghai-based New Development Bank of BRICS .

Lauding Rousseff as an outstanding representative of China's old and good friends, Xi said the Chinese people will never forget international friends who have significantly contributed to the country's development and the friendship between the Chinese and foreign people.

Xi said the CPC has led the Chinese people in creating the twin miracles of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability.

China is now in a crucial period for building a great modern socialist country in all respects and achieving national rejuvenation through modernisation, he said.

"All party members and people of all ethnic groups should take heroes and role models as examples, unite and strive forward to form a mighty force to build a strong China," Xi said.

