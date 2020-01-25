e-paper
Home / World News / President Xi warns virus is ‘accelerating’, country facing ‘grave situation’: Report

President Xi warns virus is ‘accelerating’, country facing ‘grave situation’: Report

world Updated: Jan 25, 2020 19:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Beijing
Chinese President Xi Jinping warned China was facing a “grave situation” given the “accelerating spread” of a new SARS-like virus(AP)
         

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned China was facing a “grave situation” given the “accelerating spread” of a new SARS-like virus that has infected nearly 1,300 people across the country, state media reported Saturday.

“Faced with the grave situation of an accelerating spread of the new coronavirus... it is necessary to strengthen the centralised and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee,” Xi said, according to official news agency Xinhua.

