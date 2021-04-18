IND USA
Speaker Hammoud Sabbagh said the window for nominations will be open for 10 days starting Monday.(Reuters file photo)
Presidential elections in Syria to take place on May 26, says Parliament speaker

The election is widely expected to give President Bashar Assad a fourth seven-year term. It is unclear whether any candidates will run against him but any such runs would be symbolic.
AP | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 04:28 PM IST

Syria's parliament speaker announced Sunday that presidential elections in the war-ravaged country will be held on May 26.

Speaker Hammoud Sabbagh said the window for nominations will be open for 10 days starting Monday. Syrians abroad will vote May 20, he said.

The election is widely expected to give President Bashar Assad a fourth seven-year term. It is unclear whether any candidates will run against him but any such runs would be symbolic.

The United States last month warned Assad that the Biden administration will not recognize the result of its presidential election unless the voting is free, fair, supervised by the United Nations and represents all of Syrian society.

Syria has been in the throes of civil war since 2011, when Arab Spring-inspired protests against the Assad family rule turned into an armed insurgence in response to a brutal military crackdown.

