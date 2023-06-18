Prince Harry and Meghan Markle produced only 12 podcast episodes in 3 years as they are ‘controlling’: Royal commentator

A royal commentator has said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were able to produce only 12 podcast episodes in three years because they are very “controlling” and “challenging to work with.” Kinsey Schofield made the remarks after it was revealed that Meghan’s Spotify podcast will not be renewed for a second season. Kinsey has now told GB News host Patrick Christys that it is “proof” that the two are difficult to work with. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)

“I think that this is proof that they are challenging. You saw the BBC come out saying that they would have never shown that Netflix documentary, because it was editorial-wise controlled by Harry and Meghan,” Kinsey said.

“They’re controlling. They are challenging to work with and that’s why they only produced 12 episodes in three years. I think she’s a diva. This is not the first time that we’ve seen Harry and Meghan say that they’ve left on their own terms or that this was a mutual agreement,” Kinsey added.

She added that she believes “brands and individuals” would now want to “avoid” working with the Sussexes. “I think that today is a really bad day for Meghan Markle. She hates failing and she’s failing on a global scale. This is a huge audience that are watching," Kinsey said.

“This is a hard time for them. I think they are really struggling to figure out their identity and what their next steps are - and I think It’s being an influencer. I think Meghan going to have to resort to creating digital content because what else is left?" she added.

"These are two people that are so controlling and insist that they know the next move and the right move. But they are making all the wrong moves. I think that they need people in their lives that start to tell them 'no, this isn’t a good idea.' They desperately need that,” she concluded.

Meghan’s Archetypes podcast has been at the centre of a few controversies, including spreading misinformation on Covid-19 vaccine. The show was also accused of making antisemitic comments and using racial slurs. Earlier reports claimed that Spotify paid Prince Harry and Meghan $25 million for singing for a lucrative audio deal. The axing of the show comes after it was reported that Spotify may slash 200 more jobs after Meghan and Harry’s podcast’s failure.

Insiders close to Spotify have claimed the royal couple failed to meet the productivity benchmark that was needed to receive the full payout, according to Wall Street Journal. Meghan, however, is reportedly planning to create more podcasts.