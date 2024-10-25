The Montecito Journal, a popular publication among the celebrity residents of Southern California’s upscale coastal enclave, typically covers local matters such as planning disputes, charity events, and minor crimes touched on the “speculation” surrounding the couple’s relationship sparked by their increasing frequent solo public appearances. Prince Harry being 'isolated' by Meghan Markle, royal expert claims (Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

Its recent Grapevine gossip column written by Richard Mineards—a former Fleet Street royal correspondent who has lived in California for 13 years—discussed Prince Harry’s trip to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London and Meghan Markle’s solo engagement with Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.

Mineards—a seasoned journalist who previously worked for the Daily Mirror and Daily Mail before becoming a news anchor on CBS—reportedly shared that King Charles keeps himself informed about Harry and Meghan’s life in California through the Montecito Journal’s website.

Meghan being the ‘one of the most bullied people in the world’

During her visit, Meghan reportedly spoke about her experiences with the Vanity Fair of being “one of the most bullied people in the world,” which many critics opposed that she just “chose to be a victim” for the limelight.

Mineards pointed, “It was her second public appearance without Harry since her visit to Children's Hospital Los Angeles on Oct. 5 – as British Royal experts continue to speculate the Riven Rock duo 'are going their separate ways' as they live 'increasingly separate lives.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who reside in the exclusive Riven Rock neighbourhood with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are “living increasingly separate lives.”

Irish Star Royal expert Kinsey Schofield earlier stated that the couple are basically trying to “upstage” each other. “I think professionally, she's trying to upstage him, he's trying to upstage her,” he said, and added, “So it goes from bad to worse.”

Notably, the column doesn’t solely focus on royal matters, it does dish out sightings of other A-list Montecito dwellers like Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry, Cameron Diaz, her husband Benji Madden, and Orlando Bloom.