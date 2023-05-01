Royal rift revealed! Harry felt 'displaced' after William, Kate started a family

A new book by author Tina Brown, The Palace Papers claims that Prince Harry felt left out and "displaced" by the growing family unit of his older brother, Prince William. According to the author, the Duke of Sussex mourned the loss of his close bond with William, feeling that their relationship had never been the same since William married Kate Middleton and welcomed their first child, Prince George. Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George, (left), Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, (center).

But things only got worse when the Cambridges welcomed their second child, Princess Charlotte. "Harry felt displaced by their bougie family unit, and couldn't understand his brother's obsession with his Middleton in-laws, whose Bucklebury world bored Harry to tears," Brown writes in her book, The Palace Papers.

The book also alleges that William was growing tired of Harry's "unabated Jack the Lad behaviour," finding his younger brother's "recklessness" to be "exasperating." While the brothers remained "incredibly close," according to a former aide, their relationship had changed since William became a family man.

It remains to be seen whether this latest revelation will further strain the already troubled relationship between the brothers. One thing is for sure, though – the royals are always good for some juicy drama.