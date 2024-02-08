Prince Harry snubs Prince William in brief UK visit after King Charles' cancer news

The rift between Prince Harry and Prince William showed no signs of healing as the younger brother made a brief visit to Britain without meeting the elder one, following the news that their father, King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer. Prince Harry flew more than 5,000 miles to see his father after King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. But he did not see his estranged brother, William, during a visit that lasted scarcely 24 hours. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

According to several outlet reports, Prince Harry, 39, arrived in London on Tuesday and spent some time with his father but avoided seeing Prince William, 41, who was next in line to the throne.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, ready to fly back to the US, where he lives with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, the BBC said.

Meanwhile, William continued his royal duties as the Prince of Wales, hosting an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle and attending a gala for a charity he supports.

No one knows what Prince Harry told King Charles

The contents of the conversation between Prince Harry and King Charles, 75, remained a mystery. The meeting took place at Clarence House, the king’s official residence in London, and lasted for about half an hour to 45 minutes.

Ashley Hansen, the spokesperson for Harry and Meghan, refused to answer any questions to the media about the state of the brothers’ relationship or Prince Harry’s trip to London.

The British media has been following the ups and downs of the brothers’ bond for a long time, ever since they lost their mother, Princess Diana, in a tragic car accident. The interest in their personal lives increased after Harry and Meghan decided to step back from their royal roles and move to California in 2020. The brothers did not even sit together at their father’s coronation in May, which came after Prince Harry released a memoir that revealed some secrets about the family.

Prince Harry was also candid about his feelings towards his brother in a 2022 Netflix documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan’, which chronicled the couple’s journey from their romance to their departure from the royal family.

In the documentary, Prince Harry accused his elder brother’s press team of spreading negative stories about Meghan, which worsened the tension between them.