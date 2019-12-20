e-paper
Home / World News / Prince Philip, 98, husband of Queen Elizabeth, taken to hospital

Prince Philip, 98, husband of Queen Elizabeth, taken to hospital

Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was taken to hospital on Friday as a precautionary measure for treatment for a pre-existing condition.

world Updated: Dec 20, 2019 20:59 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to her husband Prince Philip as they attend the official re-opening of the Cutty Sark in Greenwich, London, April, 2012.
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to her husband Prince Philip as they attend the official re-opening of the Cutty Sark in Greenwich, London, April, 2012.(Reuters)
         

Britain’s Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was taken to hospital on Friday as a precautionary measure for treatment for a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

“The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition,” the palace said in a statement. “The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

