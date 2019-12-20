Prince Philip, 98, husband of Queen Elizabeth, taken to hospital

world

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 20:59 IST

Britain’s Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was taken to hospital on Friday as a precautionary measure for treatment for a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

“The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition,” the palace said in a statement. “The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)